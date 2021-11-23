What channel is Man City v PSG Champions League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Man City can guarantee a place in the knockout rounds tonight as Champions League fixtures on TV return to screens – and Lionel Messi arrives in Manchester.

Advertisement

City sit top of Group A with a one-point advantage over this week’s opponents, PSG, and can secure qualification to the next phase with a victory.

However, Pep Guardiola’s men must be steeled to face the bristling frontline of Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar who arrive determined to improve their form at Europe’s top table.

PSG are walking away with the Ligue 1 title already in 2021/22 but the Champions League is their true aim this term, especially with their current front three.

Another dash of spice going into this showdown is that PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino has been heavily tipped to leave the club and become the next Man Utd manager.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man City v PSG on TV and online.

Follow our dedicated Twitter page: @RadioTimesSport

Check out more features: Premier League stadiums | Premier League kits | Who will win the Premier League? | Premier League table predicted 2021/22 | Best players in the Premier League 2021 | Best football players in the world 2021

When is Man City v PSG?

Man City v PSG will take place on Wednesday 24th November 2021.

Check out our live football on TV guide for more times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Man City v PSG will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Champions League games taking place this week including Villarreal v Man Utd.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Thanks for signing up! We hope you enjoy our Football content. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Football newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Man City v PSG on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 7pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month, which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Man City v PSG online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

For the latest news and expert tips on getting the best deals this year, take a look at our Black Friday 2021 and Cyber Monday 2021 guides.

Man City v PSG team news

Man City predicted XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo; Silva, Rodri, Gundogan; Mahrez, Jesus, Foden

PSG predicted XI: Navas; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Mendes; Verratti, Gueye, Wijnaldum; Messi, Mbappe, Neymar

Man City v PSG odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Man City (3/5) Draw (10/3) PSG (4/1)*.

For all the latest Champions League odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Man City v PSG

Different players, same PSG. We’ve seen the French giants here before. They’re demolishing the French division at a canter but are struggling on the European front.

PSG have drawn with Club Brugge and RB Leipzig so far during this campaign, and relied on a brace from Lionel Messi to come from behind to defeat RB Leipzig 3-2 in another tight contest.

Ironically considering the strength of their opponents, PSG’s most confident outing was a 2-0 win over City, but Guardiola’s men have settled into this season. They have found the net 15 times in their other three Champions League fixtures and boast a near-airtight defence that has conceded just six times in 12 Premier League games so far.

Neither side is without blemish, but on home soil, expect a confident City to have learned from their last outing against PSG and record a crucial win.

Our prediction: Man City 2-1 PSG (15/2 at bet365).

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.