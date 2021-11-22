Who will be next Man Utd manager? Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sacked

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been sacked by Manchester United just four months after signing a new three-year deal at the club and the search for his replacement has now started.

The Norwegian boss was ditched by the United board following a shocking 4-1 defeat to relegation-battling Watford at Vicarage Road at the weekend.

The next Man Utd manager will be tasked with extracting the full potential from some of United’s biggest superstars including Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes, as well as coaxing the likes of Jadon Sancho and Donny Van de Beek into form.

Former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane was the previous favourite to take over at Old Trafford but reports have since distanced the Frenchman from the job.

Still, four key contenders have emerged as United weigh up hiring a permanent manager or interim boss to take them to the summer.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the top candidates to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as the next Man Utd manager.

Mauricio Pochettino

It’s a tale as old as time. Pochettino has been linked with the United job for years on end now. Every moment of Solskjaer scrutiny was met with fresh reports that the Argentine boss was ready to step in.

Right now, he’s guiding the all-star PSG team through 2021/22. They’re strolling away with the Ligue 1 title and look set to qualify for the Champions League knockout rounds.

Yet, despite the progress he is making in the French capital with Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi under his command, Pochettino is reportedly interested in leaving it all behind for a shot at the United job. Watch this space. If he wants it, he should get it.

Erik ten Hag

Ten Hag is an increasingly frequent incumbent on many ‘next manager’ lists for the European elite.

The current Ajax boss has led his historic club to renewed success on the continental stage and gained plaudits around the globe for his team’s style of football and for fully utilising their esteemed academy.

He has enjoyed great success on the domestic stage, but this is his biggest job to date. There’s no denying Ajax are giants, but the United job would be a huge step into the spotlight. Is he ready for the elite platform in world football?

Brendan Rodgers

Rodgers has cultivated a terrific reputation in the Premier League since returning to it with Leicester in February 2019.

The Northern Irish boss was derided towards the end of his tenure at United’s rivals Liverpool but enjoyed an excellent spell with Celtic before leading Leicester to successive fifth-place finishes.

Rodgers has proven his ability to win trophies. Five pieces of domestic silverware garnished his two league titles north of the border, while he won the FA Cup and resulting Community Shield with Leicester against Chelsea and Manchester City respectively.

Leicester have looked way off the boil this term so far with some fans even calling for his departure.

Michael Carrick

It’s happened before, and you really shouldn’t rule it out from happening again. Manchester United have handed the reins to Michael Carrick on an interim basis, just as they once did for his predecessor Solskjaer.

Carrick was an integral part of the Norwegian’s coaching staff and will take charge of the side until a replacement has been found despite having never managed a game before in his career.

In a string of quotes unlike those of Solskjaer when he found himself in the same position, the former United midfielder refused to be drawn into declaring his interest in the job on a full-time basis but stated: “However long the club want me to be here, I’ll give it my best.”

Whether he admits it or not, this is something of an audition for Carrick in the weeks to come and he will be determined to make an impact. If he does, who’s to say he won’t land the job until the summer or beyond?

