How to watch Champions League fixtures live on TV and highlights

The Champions League is back, live football on TV continues at pace and there are already plenty of huge fixtures to sink your teeth into on Matchday 1.

Manchester United kick off proceedings with an early clash against Young Boys on Tuesday, but a Lionel Messi-less Barcelona versus Bayern Munich will capture attention across the globe.

If that’s not already enough drama for one week, Liverpool host AC Milan at Anfield in a repeat of the Reds’ iconic Champions League final triumph in 2005.

Defending champions Chelsea host Russian giants Zenit at Stamford Bridge while Manchester City take on RB Leipzig in a pair of awkward encounters for Premier League teams who boast lofty ambitions.

Fans across the world will be able to tune in for more live games than their TV setups can handle as the Champions League returns to heat up those cold autumnal nights.

RadioTimes.com brings you the complete guide on how to watch Champions League fixtures, including every game you can watch live in the UK and highlights. We’ll keep you updated throughout the whole season.

What channel is the Champions League on in the UK?

BT Sport are back with exclusive rights to show Champions League games live in the UK. Every single game will be shown across their platforms in 2021/22.

Major games – mostly featuring the Premier League teams – are likely to be shown on the main BT Sport 1, 2 or 3 channels, but matches will be spread across numerous channels.

Games on ‘BT Sport Extra’ can be enjoyed via the red button and all games are broadcast through their online player..

Check out the BT Sport website for the latest deals and explore how to sign up for their channels.

Alternatively, pick up a BT Sport monthly pass for just £25 to soak up a month’s worth of games without requiring a lengthy contract.

Champions League on TV 2021/22

Group Stage – Matchday 1

All UK time.

Tuesday 14th September

Young Boys v Man Utd (5:45pm) BT Sport 1

Sevilla v Salzburg (5:45pm) BT Sport 2

Barcelona v Bayern Munich (8pm) BT Sport 3

Chelsea v Zenit (8pm) BT Sport 2

Dynamo Kiev v Benfica (8pm) BT Sport Extra 4

Lille v Wolfsburg (8pm) BT Sport Extra 3

Malmo v Juventus (8pm) BT Sport ESPN

Villarreal v Atalanta (8pm) BT Sport Extra 2

Wednesday 15th September

Besiktas v Dortmund (8pm) BT Sport 1

Sheriff Tiraspol v Shakhtar Donetsk (8pm) BT Sport ESPN

Atletico Madrid v Porto (8pm) BT Sport Extra 3

Club Brugge v PSG (8pm) BT Sport ESPN

Inter v Real Madrid (8pm) BT Sport Extra 2

Liverpool v AC Milan (8pm) BT Sport 2

Man City v RB Leipzig (8pm) BT Sport 3

Sporting CP v Ajax (8pm) BT Sport Extra 4

How to watch Champions League highlights 2021/22

BT Sport will air Champions League Tonight following the 8pm kick-offs during every Tuesday and Wednesday of Champions League action.

The show will start around 10:30pm each evening and feature all the biggest talking points and highlights from the round of action.

You can also check out the latest Champions League highlights for free via the BT Sport YouTube channel once the games are over.

Champions League dates 2021/22

Group stage Matchday 1 – 14/15th September 2021

Group stage Matchday 2 – 28/29th September 2021

Group stage Matchday 3 – 19/20th October 2021

Group stage Matchday 4 – 2nd/3rd November 2021

Group stage Matchday 5 – 23rd/24th November 2021

Group stage Matchday 6 – 7/8th December 2021

Round of 16 – 15th February 2022 – 16th March 2022

Quarter-finals – 5th April 2022 – 13th April 2022

Semi-finals – 26th April 2022 – 4th May 2022

Final – 28th May 2022

