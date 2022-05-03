City drew first blood with a 4-3 victory on home soil but Real Madrid simply refused to back down. Karim Benzema scored twice, including an outrageous Panenka penalty at 4-2 down, to haul his team back into contention.

We go again. Manchester City head into battle against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu this week with their Champions League semi-final tie hanging in the balance.

Pep Guardiola will be keen for his men to approach the second leg with the same devastating attacking prowess they displayed at the Etihad. Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden were among the brightest lights for City, while Gabriel Jesus is firmly back among the goals.

However, former Barcelona boss Guardiola – who will face an inevitably hostile reception at the Bernabeu – will be eager for his side to keep close watch over Benzema given his devastating form

Real Madrid celebrated winning the La Liga title at the weekend meaning they can open the taps and pour all their remaining focus into this Champions League blockbuster.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Real Madrid v Man City on TV and online.

When is Real Madrid v Man City?

Real Madrid v Man City will take place on Wednesday 4th May 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Real Madrid v Man City will kick off at 8pm.

There are two Champions League games taking place this week including Villarreal v Liverpool on Tuesday.

What TV channel is Real Madrid v Man City on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 7pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Real Madrid v Man City online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Real Madrid v Man City team news

Real Madrid predicted XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy; Kroos, Casemiro, Modric; Rodrygo, Benzema, Vinicius Jr

Man City predicted XI: Ederson; Cancelo, Dias, Laporte, Zinchenko; Silva, Rodri, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Jesus, Foden

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2021?

Real Madrid v Man City odds

Our prediction: Real Madrid v Man City

The first leg was the Champions League at its finest. Calls to reshuffle or decimate the format look foolish when games like the Etihad epic come along. And they come along with great frequency in this competition.

All signs point to another glittering night in the Champions League but this could be the night Madrid's resolute spirit is broken.

They soldiered back from a first-leg defeat to PSG, they soldiered back from 3-0 down to claw their way beyond Chelsea, and now they face their toughest test.

City are a different beast to those who came before them in the knockout rounds, however. Foden, De Bruyne, Jesus, Bernardo Silva, Riyad Mahrez could all start here and they are desperate to wrap their hands around Europe's greatest prize.

Our prediction: Real Madrid 2-3 Man City (18/1 at Bet365)

