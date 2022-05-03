The Reds dominated the opening gambit with a 2-0 victory at Anfield that has set them up perfectly for the reverse fixture on the continent.

Liverpool have one foot in the Champions League final ahead of their second-leg clash with Villarreal in Spain.

A deflected Jordan Henderson cross broke the deadlock before Sadio Mane landed a haymaker two minutes later against a Villarreal side whose game plan was understandably designed to contain Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp will be determined to enter this one without complacency and will urge his team to play as they always do, with verve and vigour.

However, despite Liverpool's first-leg dominance, Unai Emery's men are not out of this one. He faces a tricky balancing act with the onus now on Villarreal to attack the Reds.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Villarreal v Liverpool on TV and online.

When is Villarreal v Liverpool?

Villarreal v Liverpool will take place on Tuesday 3rd May 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Villarreal v Liverpool will kick off at 8pm.

There are two Champions League games taking place this week including Real Madrid v Man City on Wednesday.

What TV channel is Villarreal v Liverpool on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 7pm.

How to live stream Villarreal v Liverpool online

Villarreal v Liverpool team news

Villarreal predicted XI: Rulli; Foyth, Albiol, Torres, Estupinan; Capoue, Coquelin, Parejo; Lo Celso; Chukwueze, Dia

Liverpool predicted XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Mane, Diaz

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2021?

Villarreal v Liverpool odds

Our prediction: Villarreal v Liverpool

The first 15 minutes of this one will be vital. A third strike from Liverpool effectively kills the tie, an early goal from Villarreal transforms the shape of it.

Emery's compact, organised, gritty style did its job in the first leg: Villarreal are not out of it yet. However, they need to come out of their shell here to find two goals, at least, while not sacrificing their defensive stability.

Villarreal certainly boast a chance here though it's a slim one. They may well find a chink in the armour of Liverpool, but in doing so, they will open up and Liverpool will exploit the gaps.

Our prediction: Villarreal 1-3 Liverpool (12/1 at Bet365)

