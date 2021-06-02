What channel is England v Scotland Euro 2020 match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

There is a big UK derby set to take place as part of the Euro 2020 fixtures this summer with England and Scotland going head-to-head in their second games of the tournament.

Both teams will have something to prove, with Scotland looking to secure a rare competitive win against England, and England looking to build on their relative success from the last major tournament they were a part of – where they actually won a penalty shootout!

While England are expected to secure the three points here, we wouldn’t rule Scotland out of staging an upset and we all know that England being the favourites to win a game doesn’t mean that it will be an easy ride for them.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch England v Scotland on TV and online.

When is England v Scotland on TV?

England v Scotland will take place on Friday 18th June.

Check out our Euro 2020 fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information, plus find out how to watch Euro 2020 on TV.

What time is kick-off?

England v Scotland will kick off at 8pm.

Games throughout the group stage will kick off at 2pm, 5pm and 8pm in UK time, while the knockout rounds will occupy the latter two time slots.

What TV channel is England v Scotland on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on ITV from 7pm.

Games will be split between ITV and BBC throughout the tournament with every single moment of every match being broadcast on free-to-air TV. For this UK match, ITV have nabbed the broadcasting rights.

How to live stream England v Scotland online

You can also live stream the match via ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets – just remember that there is a bit of a delay when you start watching this due to the adverts. Good tip? Let the adverts play and then exit the live stream and reconnect and you should then be caught up with everyone else.

England v Scotland news

England: We expect Gareth Southgate to deploy one of his stronger line-ups here as, while it is a game England should win, he won’t want to take any chances. Harry Kane will almost certainly be leading the charge with all the other key players, including the likes of Sterling, Rashford and Trippier likely to join him in the starting XI.

Scotland: No question here, Scotland will send out the strongest starting XI they have at their disposal for this because not only are they the underdogs in this match, but beating England will be a massive victory for the Scots and a huge boost if they make it further in the tournament.

England v Scotland odds

Our prediction: England v Scotland

Predicting an England result is never easy, and even though years have now passed, we still get flashbacks to that dreaded Iceland match where we were all certain it would be a walk in the park – instead it was a bus ride back to the airport.

That being said, England should emerge from this as the winners of the game and while some may say it will be an easy match, we’re not so sure and instead we imagine this to be a tight match with only a goal in it.

We definitely would not count Scotland out though and they could well be poised to be the team that gives England a big Euro upset.

Our prediction: England 1-0 Scotland (7/1 at bet365)

