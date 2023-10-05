It's all changed since then for England, with captain Jos Buttler taking up the mantle from Eoin Morgan, and 2019 hero Jason Roy recently dropped from the CWC squad for rising hot-shot Harry Brook.

The beauty of the Cricket World Cup is the sheer volume of action set to be staged each day for the foreseeable future, with the whole world tuned into one game at a time in most instances.

Buckle up, grab a tea, slurp a coffee or pour something a little more stiff – depending on your timezone – the Cricket World Cup is about to dominate your attention for the weeks to come. And we're here every step of the way.

We will update this page every day to keep you informed about all the matches coming up today, how to watch them and how things are shaping up for the rest of the week.

RadioTimes.com brings you the round-up of Cricket World Cup 2023 matches on today.

Cricket World Cup matches on today – Thursday 5th October

All UK times.

England v New Zealand (9:30am)

Cricket World Cup matches this week

Pool stage

Friday 6th October

Pakistan v Netherlands (9:30am)

Saturday 7th October

Bangladesh v Afghanistan (6am)

South Africa v Sri Lanka (9:30am)

Sunday 8th October

India v Australia (9:30am)

Cricket World Cup matches next week

Pool stage

Monday 9th October

New Zealand v Netherlands (9:30am)

Tuesday 10th October

England v Bangladesh (6am)

Pakistan v Sri Lanka (9:30am)

Wednesday 11th October

India v Afghanistan (9:30am)

Thursday 12th October

Australia v South Africa (9:30am)

Friday 13th October

New Zealand v Bangladesh (9:30am)

Saturday 14th October

India v Pakistan (9:30am)

Sunday 15th October

England v Afghanistan (9:30am)

Monday 16th October

Australia v Sri Lanka (9:30am)

