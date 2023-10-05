Cricket World Cup 2023 matches today: Schedule and TV coverage – Thursday 5th October
Your complete guide to Cricket World Cup 2023 matches on today, including kick-off times and TV coverage details.
The Cricket World Cup begins today with a match-up that will illicit all kinds of memories: England versus New Zealand.
We don't anticipate any of the build-up to revolve around that day at Lord's: the Cricket World Cup 2019 final, Ben Stokes chiseling his name into hearts and minds, the Super Over, the "barest of margins". Well, maybe a little.
It's all changed since then for England, with captain Jos Buttler taking up the mantle from Eoin Morgan, and 2019 hero Jason Roy recently dropped from the CWC squad for rising hot-shot Harry Brook.
The beauty of the Cricket World Cup is the sheer volume of action set to be staged each day for the foreseeable future, with the whole world tuned into one game at a time in most instances.
Buckle up, grab a tea, slurp a coffee or pour something a little more stiff – depending on your timezone – the Cricket World Cup is about to dominate your attention for the weeks to come. And we're here every step of the way.
We will update this page every day to keep you informed about all the matches coming up today, how to watch them and how things are shaping up for the rest of the week.
RadioTimes.com brings you the round-up of Cricket World Cup 2023 matches on today.
Cricket World Cup matches on today – Thursday 5th October
All UK times.
England v New Zealand (9:30am)
Cricket World Cup matches this week
Pool stage
Friday 6th October
Pakistan v Netherlands (9:30am)
Saturday 7th October
Bangladesh v Afghanistan (6am)
South Africa v Sri Lanka (9:30am)
Sunday 8th October
India v Australia (9:30am)
Cricket World Cup matches next week
Pool stage
Monday 9th October
New Zealand v Netherlands (9:30am)
Tuesday 10th October
England v Bangladesh (6am)
Pakistan v Sri Lanka (9:30am)
Wednesday 11th October
India v Afghanistan (9:30am)
Thursday 12th October
Australia v South Africa (9:30am)
Friday 13th October
New Zealand v Bangladesh (9:30am)
Saturday 14th October
India v Pakistan (9:30am)
Sunday 15th October
England v Afghanistan (9:30am)
Monday 16th October
Australia v Sri Lanka (9:30am)
