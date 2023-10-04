Meanwhile India are, well, India. A formidable side at the best of times, the competition being on home soil will be a major advantage for them, with all three of the previous World Cups won by the home team (England 2019, Australia 2015, India 2011).

Behind India and England, you then have the cluster of Pakistan, South Africa and Australia who are all much of a muchness. Any of the three could string together a couple results that sees them reach the final, but none of whom are entering the tournament in tiptop condition.

South Africa have infamously never made a World Cup final, whilst Pakistan have to go back to 1999 for their last appearance. Australia, however, have won the tournament on a record five occasions.

Finally, in terms of sides with a realistic chance, you have the team that everyone always writes off in New Zealand.

Runners-up in the last two World Cups, as well as losing the 2021 T20 World Cup final, they are written off every time and then every time they over-perform. They have never won the World Cup and surely…surely, they won’t do this time either.

More like this

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the most successful teams in Cricket World Cup history.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Who has won the most Cricket World Cup titles?

Australia. By a lot. The Aussies have won the World Cup five times with India and the West Indies the only other two nations who have won it more than once, with the West Indies winning the first two ever editions of the competition in 1975 and 1979, and India claiming the trophy in 1983 and 2011.

Australia won three on the bounce from 1999 to 2007, before adding a fourth title in five competitions when they won on home soil in 2015.

England (2019), Sri Lanka (1996) and Pakistan (1992) are the only other nations to have won the competition.

Who won the last Cricket World Cup?

England are the reigning World Champions, having beaten New Zealand four years ago in what is roundly considered to be the greatest ODI, let alone World Cup final, of all time.

The match was tied after 50 overs apiece, and so too was the Super Over that followed (cricket’s version of extra time where each team faces one over each). As a result, England were deemed the winners courtesy of scoring more boundaries over the course of the match.

A rule that precisely zero cricket fans around the world knew of before play started, given how unlikely a scenario it was that both the match and Super Over would be tied. The rules have been changed for this World Cup, however.

With it now that if the Super Over is tied, they will simply play another one until a winner is decided.

The game was played at Lord’s Cricket Ground in London, often referred to as the Home of Cricket.

List of Cricket World Cup winners

Australia – 5 titles (1987, 1999, 2003, 2007, 2015) India – 2 titles (1983, 2011) West Indies – 2 titles (1975, 1979) England – 1 title (2019) Pakistan – 1 title (1992) Sri Lanka – 1 title (1996)

List of Cricket World Cup finals

1975: West Indies beat Australia by 17 runs

1979: West Indies beat England by 92 runs

1983: India beat West Indies by 43 runs

1987: Australia beat England by 7 runs

1992: Pakistan beat England by 22 runs

1996: Sri Lanka beat Australia by seven wickets

1999: Australia beat Pakistan by eight wickets

2003: Australia beat India by 125 runs

2007: Australia beat Sri Lanka by 53 runs

2011: India beat Sri Lanka by six wicket

2015: Australia beat New Zealand by seven wickets

2019: England beat New Zealand on boundary countback after super over

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.