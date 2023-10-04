Cricket World Cup 2023 on TV: Schedule, TV channels and live stream
Check out the full Cricket World Cup 2023 TV schedule including kick-off times, channel details and live stream information for the whole tournament.
The Cricket World Cup has arrived with 48 matches of elite white-ball drama to come live on TV across October and November.
If the Women's World Cup, Rugby World Cup and Ryder Cup haven't provided enough sporting chaos for you already in 2023, a Cricket World Cup, hosted by India, should top you up the meter.
England enter the tournament as reigning champions among the favourites to go long in the tournament under the guidance of captain Jos Buttler.
Eoin Morgan led the team to glory in 2019 following the one of the truly great sporting finals in history and the infamous super over that clinched the title "by the barest of margins".
It looks set to be another close-run race in 2023, with hosts India set to be buoyed by the support of a billion voices behind their cause.
Australia and Pakistan will also hope to mount challenges for the trophy, while 2019 runners-up New Zealand and South Africa wait in the wings as dark horses.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about the Cricket World Cup 2023 TV schedule, channel details and live stream information.
Cricket World Cup 2023 on TV
You can watch the Cricket World Cup live on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app throughout the week.
You can upgrade to watch Sky Sports Cricket for just £18 a month or multiple channels for £25 a month.
If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the tournament through NOW. You can get a Day Membership for £11.99 or a Monthly Membership.
Until 10th October, NOW is offering new and existing members with a NOW Sports Monthly Membership at just £21 per month for six months, cancel anytime, all without needing a contract. NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.
Cricket World Cup 2023 TV schedule
All UK times. All live on Sky Sports Cricket, unless otherwise stated. Subject to change.
Pool stage
Thursday 5th October
England v New Zealand (9:30am)
Friday 6th October
Pakistan v Netherlands (9:30am)
Saturday 7th October
Bangladesh v Afghanistan (6am)
South Africa v Sri Lanka (9:30am)
Sunday 8th October
India v Australia (9:30am)
Monday 9th October
New Zealand v Netherlands (9:30am)
Tuesday 10th October
England v Bangladesh (6am)
Pakistan v Sri Lanka (9:30am)
Wednesday 11th October
India v Afghanistan (9:30am)
Thursday 12th October
Australia v South Africa (9:30am)
Friday 13th October
New Zealand v Bangladesh (9:30am)
Saturday 14th October
India v Pakistan (9:30am)
Sunday 15th October
England v Afghanistan (9:30am)
Monday 16th October
Australia v Sri Lanka (9:30am)
Tuesday 17th October
South Africa v Netherlands (9:30am)
Wednesday 18th October
New Zealand v Afghanistan (9:30am)
Thursday 19th October
India v Bangladesh (9:30am)
Friday 20th October
Australia v Pakistan (9:30am)
Saturday 21st October
Netherlands v Sri Lanka (6am)
England v South Africa (9:30am)
Sunday 22nd October
India v New Zealand (9:30am)
Monday 23rd October
Pakistan v Afghanistan (9:30am)
Tuesday 24th October
South Africa v Bangladesh (9:30am)
Wednesday 25th October
Australia v Netherlands (9:30am)
Thursday 26th October
England v Sri Lanka (9:30am)
Friday 27th October
Pakistan v South Africa (9:30am)
Saturday 28th October
Australia v New Zealand (6am)
Netherlands v Bangladesh (9:30am)
Sunday 29th October
India v England (8:30am)
Monday 30th October
Afghanistan v Sri Lanka (8:30am)
Tuesday 31st October
Pakistan v Bangladesh (8:30am)
Wednesday 1st November
New Zealand v South Africa (8:30am)
Thursday 2nd November
India v Sri Lanka (8:30am)
Friday 3rd November
Netherlands v Afghanistan (8:30am)
Saturday 4th November
New Zealand v Pakistan (5am)
England v Australia (8:30am)
Sunday 5th November
India v South Africa (8:30am)
Monday 6th November
Bangladesh v Sri Lanka (8:30am)
Tuesday 7th November
Australia v Afghanistan (8:30am)
Wednesday 8th November
England v Netherlands (8:30am)
Thursday 9th November
New Zealand v Sri Lanka (8:30am)
Friday 10th November
South Africa v Afghanistan (8:30am)
Saturday 11th November
Australia v Bangladesh (5am)
England v Pakistan (8:30am)
Sunday 12th November
India v Netherlands (8:30am)
Cricket World Cup results
-
