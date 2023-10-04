England enter the tournament as reigning champions among the favourites to go long in the tournament under the guidance of captain Jos Buttler.

Eoin Morgan led the team to glory in 2019 following the one of the truly great sporting finals in history and the infamous super over that clinched the title "by the barest of margins".

It looks set to be another close-run race in 2023, with hosts India set to be buoyed by the support of a billion voices behind their cause.

Australia and Pakistan will also hope to mount challenges for the trophy, while 2019 runners-up New Zealand and South Africa wait in the wings as dark horses.

Cricket World Cup 2023 TV schedule

Cricket World Cup 2023 on TV

You can watch the Cricket World Cup live on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app throughout the week.

You can upgrade to watch Sky Sports Cricket for just £18 a month or multiple channels for £25 a month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the tournament through NOW. You can get a Day Membership for £11.99 or a Monthly Membership.

Until 10th October, NOW is offering new and existing members with a NOW Sports Monthly Membership at just £21 per month for six months, cancel anytime, all without needing a contract. NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Cricket World Cup 2023 TV schedule

All UK times. All live on Sky Sports Cricket, unless otherwise stated. Subject to change.

Pool stage

Thursday 5th October

England v New Zealand (9:30am)

Friday 6th October

Pakistan v Netherlands (9:30am)

Saturday 7th October

Bangladesh v Afghanistan (6am)

South Africa v Sri Lanka (9:30am)

Sunday 8th October

India v Australia (9:30am)

Monday 9th October

New Zealand v Netherlands (9:30am)

Tuesday 10th October

England v Bangladesh (6am)

Pakistan v Sri Lanka (9:30am)

Wednesday 11th October

India v Afghanistan (9:30am)

Thursday 12th October

Australia v South Africa (9:30am)

Friday 13th October

New Zealand v Bangladesh (9:30am)

Saturday 14th October

India v Pakistan (9:30am)

Sunday 15th October

England v Afghanistan (9:30am)

Monday 16th October

Australia v Sri Lanka (9:30am)

Tuesday 17th October

South Africa v Netherlands (9:30am)

Wednesday 18th October

New Zealand v Afghanistan (9:30am)

Thursday 19th October

India v Bangladesh (9:30am)

Friday 20th October

Australia v Pakistan (9:30am)

Saturday 21st October

Netherlands v Sri Lanka (6am)

England v South Africa (9:30am)

Sunday 22nd October

India v New Zealand (9:30am)

Monday 23rd October

Pakistan v Afghanistan (9:30am)

Tuesday 24th October

South Africa v Bangladesh (9:30am)

Wednesday 25th October

Australia v Netherlands (9:30am)

Thursday 26th October

England v Sri Lanka (9:30am)

Friday 27th October

Pakistan v South Africa (9:30am)

Saturday 28th October

Australia v New Zealand (6am)

Netherlands v Bangladesh (9:30am)

Sunday 29th October

India v England (8:30am)

Monday 30th October

Afghanistan v Sri Lanka (8:30am)

Tuesday 31st October

Pakistan v Bangladesh (8:30am)

Wednesday 1st November

New Zealand v South Africa (8:30am)

Thursday 2nd November

India v Sri Lanka (8:30am)

Friday 3rd November

Netherlands v Afghanistan (8:30am)

Saturday 4th November

New Zealand v Pakistan (5am)

England v Australia (8:30am)

Sunday 5th November

India v South Africa (8:30am)

Monday 6th November

Bangladesh v Sri Lanka (8:30am)

Tuesday 7th November

Australia v Afghanistan (8:30am)

Wednesday 8th November

England v Netherlands (8:30am)

Thursday 9th November

New Zealand v Sri Lanka (8:30am)

Friday 10th November

South Africa v Afghanistan (8:30am)

Saturday 11th November

Australia v Bangladesh (5am)

England v Pakistan (8:30am)

Sunday 12th November

India v Netherlands (8:30am)

Cricket World Cup results

-

