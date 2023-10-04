Cricket World Cup 2023 fixtures: Dates, kick-off times and results
The full list of Cricket World Cup 2023 fixtures, including dates, times and knockout round information.
The Cricket World Cup fixtures are locked in place, with 48 matches to savour over the course of the tournament to be staged in a euphoric India.
The hosts live and breathe cricket and will put on an inevitably show-stopping spectacle of colour, noise and talent between now and the final.
Reigning champions England kick-start the tournament with a rematch of the 2019 final against New Zealand – with memories of that Super Over forever etched into the memories of both sets of supporters.
All 10 teams will travel the length and breadth of the nation, playing on a range of surfaces in a variety of conditions, putting batters and bowlers to the ultimate test.
Fans across the globe will be desperate to catch all the action and time zones won't be an issue for the die-hards keen to soak up every minute of the mayhem to come.
RadioTimes.com brings you the full Cricket World Cup 2023 fixture list, including dates and UK kick-off times.
Cricket World Cup 2023 fixtures, dates and kick-off times
All UK times. All live on Sky Sports Cricket, unless otherwise stated. Subject to change.
Pool stage
Thursday 5th October
England v New Zealand (9:30am)
Friday 6th October
Pakistan v Netherlands (9:30am)
Saturday 7th October
Bangladesh v Afghanistan (6am)
South Africa v Sri Lanka (9:30am)
Sunday 8th October
India v Australia (9:30am)
Monday 9th October
New Zealand v Netherlands (9:30am)
Tuesday 10th October
England v Bangladesh (6am)
Pakistan v Sri Lanka (9:30am)
Wednesday 11th October
India v Afghanistan (9:30am)
Thursday 12th October
Australia v South Africa (9:30am)
Friday 13th October
New Zealand v Bangladesh (9:30am)
Saturday 14th October
India v Pakistan (9:30am)
Sunday 15th October
England v Afghanistan (9:30am)
Monday 16th October
Australia v Sri Lanka (9:30am)
Tuesday 17th October
South Africa v Netherlands (9:30am)
Wednesday 18th October
New Zealand v Afghanistan (9:30am)
Thursday 19th October
India v Bangladesh (9:30am)
Friday 20th October
Australia v Pakistan (9:30am)
Saturday 21st October
Netherlands v Sri Lanka (6am)
England v South Africa (9:30am)
Sunday 22nd October
India v New Zealand (9:30am)
Monday 23rd October
Pakistan v Afghanistan (9:30am)
Tuesday 24th October
South Africa v Bangladesh (9:30am)
Wednesday 25th October
Australia v Netherlands (9:30am)
Thursday 26th October
England v Sri Lanka (9:30am)
Friday 27th October
Pakistan v South Africa (9:30am)
Saturday 28th October
Australia v New Zealand (6am)
Netherlands v Bangladesh (9:30am)
Sunday 29th October
India v England (8:30am)
Monday 30th October
Afghanistan v Sri Lanka (8:30am)
Tuesday 31st October
Pakistan v Bangladesh (8:30am)
Wednesday 1st November
New Zealand v South Africa (8:30am)
Thursday 2nd November
India v Sri Lanka (8:30am)
Friday 3rd November
Netherlands v Afghanistan (8:30am)
Saturday 4th November
New Zealand v Pakistan (5am)
England v Australia (8:30am)
Sunday 5th November
India v South Africa (8:30am)
Monday 6th November
Bangladesh v Sri Lanka (8:30am)
Tuesday 7th November
Australia v Afghanistan (8:30am)
Wednesday 8th November
England v Netherlands (8:30am)
Thursday 9th November
New Zealand v Sri Lanka (8:30am)
Friday 10th November
South Africa v Afghanistan (8:30am)
Saturday 11th November
Australia v Bangladesh (5am)
England v Pakistan (8:30am)
Sunday 12th November
India v Netherlands (8:30am)
Knockout stages
Wednesday 15th November
Semi-final 1 (8:30am)
Thursday 16th November
Semi-final 2 (8:30am)
Sunday 19th November
Final (8:30am)
Cricket World Cup results
-
