Reigning champions England kick-start the tournament with a rematch of the 2019 final against New Zealand – with memories of that Super Over forever etched into the memories of both sets of supporters.

All 10 teams will travel the length and breadth of the nation, playing on a range of surfaces in a variety of conditions, putting batters and bowlers to the ultimate test.

Fans across the globe will be desperate to catch all the action and time zones won't be an issue for the die-hards keen to soak up every minute of the mayhem to come.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full Cricket World Cup 2023 fixture list, including dates and UK kick-off times.

All UK times. All live on Sky Sports Cricket, unless otherwise stated. Subject to change.

Pool stage

Thursday 5th October

England v New Zealand (9:30am)

Friday 6th October

Pakistan v Netherlands (9:30am)

Saturday 7th October

Bangladesh v Afghanistan (6am)

South Africa v Sri Lanka (9:30am)

Sunday 8th October

India v Australia (9:30am)

Monday 9th October

New Zealand v Netherlands (9:30am)

Tuesday 10th October

England v Bangladesh (6am)

Pakistan v Sri Lanka (9:30am)

Wednesday 11th October

India v Afghanistan (9:30am)

Thursday 12th October

Australia v South Africa (9:30am)

Friday 13th October

New Zealand v Bangladesh (9:30am)

Saturday 14th October

India v Pakistan (9:30am)

Sunday 15th October

England v Afghanistan (9:30am)

Monday 16th October

Australia v Sri Lanka (9:30am)

Tuesday 17th October

South Africa v Netherlands (9:30am)

Wednesday 18th October

New Zealand v Afghanistan (9:30am)

Thursday 19th October

India v Bangladesh (9:30am)

Friday 20th October

Australia v Pakistan (9:30am)

Saturday 21st October

Netherlands v Sri Lanka (6am)

England v South Africa (9:30am)

Sunday 22nd October

India v New Zealand (9:30am)

Monday 23rd October

Pakistan v Afghanistan (9:30am)

Tuesday 24th October

South Africa v Bangladesh (9:30am)

Wednesday 25th October

Australia v Netherlands (9:30am)

Thursday 26th October

England v Sri Lanka (9:30am)

Friday 27th October

Pakistan v South Africa (9:30am)

Saturday 28th October

Australia v New Zealand (6am)

Netherlands v Bangladesh (9:30am)

Sunday 29th October

India v England (8:30am)

Monday 30th October

Afghanistan v Sri Lanka (8:30am)

Tuesday 31st October

Pakistan v Bangladesh (8:30am)

Wednesday 1st November

New Zealand v South Africa (8:30am)

Thursday 2nd November

India v Sri Lanka (8:30am)

Friday 3rd November

Netherlands v Afghanistan (8:30am)

Saturday 4th November

New Zealand v Pakistan (5am)

England v Australia (8:30am)

Sunday 5th November

India v South Africa (8:30am)

Monday 6th November

Bangladesh v Sri Lanka (8:30am)

Tuesday 7th November

Australia v Afghanistan (8:30am)

Wednesday 8th November

England v Netherlands (8:30am)

Thursday 9th November

New Zealand v Sri Lanka (8:30am)

Friday 10th November

South Africa v Afghanistan (8:30am)

Saturday 11th November

Australia v Bangladesh (5am)

England v Pakistan (8:30am)

Sunday 12th November

India v Netherlands (8:30am)

Knockout stages

Wednesday 15th November

Semi-final 1 (8:30am)

Thursday 16th November

Semi-final 2 (8:30am)

Sunday 19th November

Final (8:30am)

Cricket World Cup results

