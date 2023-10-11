RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about Net Run Rate at the Cricket World Cup

What is Net Run Rate (NRR)?

Net Run Rate (NRR) is to cricket what goal difference is to football.

To calculate Net Run Rate, deduct a team's average runs conceded per over from the average runs scored per over.

Teams with a higher Net Run Rate are those who score more runs than they concede and vice versa. NRR is used as a tiebreaker if teams are level on points.

If a team is all out before it completes its overs, the 'against' run rate is calculated using the full 50 overs.

Using England's opening two Cricket World Cup matches as an example:

Runs for

England 282/9 – 50 overs (v New Zealand)

England 364/9 – 50 overs (v Bangladesh)

England runs scored = 282 + 364 = 646 in 100 overs

England's runs per over (for) = 646 ÷ 100 = 6.460

Runs against

New Zealand 283/1 – 36 overs and 2 balls (v England)

Bangladesh 227 all out – 48 overs and 2 balls (v England)

England runs against = 283 + 227 = 510 in 86.33 overs

England's runs per over (against) = 5.907

England's Net Run Rate = 6.460 - 5.907 = 0.553 NRR

