Coverage begins with a firecracker set of opening fixtures as England face New Zealand in a 2019 final rematch, while hosts India begin their campaign against Australia in other terrific encounter.

Of course, TMS will be there, like a best friend in the corner, bringing you up to speed with the daily happenings, all day, every day.

There are 48 matches to be played in total and an inevitable avalanche of drama to come, whether you're in the house, in the car or at the office. You'll never be far from the cricket.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details on how to listen to the CricketWorld Cup 2023 on radio and online.

Cricket World Cup 2023 on radio

The BBC will broadcast every Cricket World Cup match live on radio throughout the tournament, across BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app.

BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra is only available on digital radio via DAB: 12B or you can tune into the station via most TV packages.

Listen to Cricket World Cup 2023 online

You can listen to BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra via BBC Sounds online and through the app.

This is the easiest way to tune in to listen, with coverage available on a host of devices from laptops and computers to portable devices such as smartphones and tablets.

Cricket World Cup 2023 radio schedule and fixtures

All UK times. All matches live on BBC 5 Sports Extra, BBC Sounds or BBC Sport website and app. Subject to change.

Pool stage

Thursday 5th October

England v New Zealand (9:30am)

Friday 6th October

Pakistan v Netherlands (9:30am)

Saturday 7th October

Bangladesh v Afghanistan (6am)

South Africa v Sri Lanka (9:30am)

Sunday 8th October

India v Australia (9:30am)

Monday 9th October

New Zealand v Netherlands (9:30am)

Tuesday 10th October

England v Bangladesh (6am)

Pakistan v Sri Lanka (9:30am)

Wednesday 11th October

India v Afghanistan (9:30am)

Thursday 12th October

Australia v South Africa (9:30am)

Friday 13th October

New Zealand v Bangladesh (9:30am)

Saturday 14th October

India v Pakistan (9:30am)

Sunday 15th October

England v Afghanistan (9:30am)

Monday 16th October

Australia v Sri Lanka (9:30am)

Tuesday 17th October

South Africa v Netherlands (9:30am)

Wednesday 18th October

New Zealand v Afghanistan (9:30am)

Thursday 19th October

India v Bangladesh (9:30am)

Friday 20th October

Australia v Pakistan (9:30am)

Saturday 21st October

Netherlands v Sri Lanka (6am)

England v South Africa (9:30am)

Sunday 22nd October

India v New Zealand (9:30am)

Monday 23rd October

Pakistan v Afghanistan (9:30am)

Tuesday 24th October

South Africa v Bangladesh (9:30am)

Wednesday 25th October

Australia v Netherlands (9:30am)

Thursday 26th October

England v Sri Lanka (9:30am)

Friday 27th October

Pakistan v South Africa (9:30am)

Saturday 28th October

Australia v New Zealand (6am)

Netherlands v Bangladesh (9:30am)

Sunday 29th October

India v England (8:30am)

Monday 30th October

Afghanistan v Sri Lanka (8:30am)

Tuesday 31st October

Pakistan v Bangladesh (8:30am)

Wednesday 1st November

New Zealand v South Africa (8:30am)

Thursday 2nd November

India v Sri Lanka (8:30am)

Friday 3rd November

Netherlands v Afghanistan (8:30am)

Saturday 4th November

New Zealand v Pakistan (5am)

England v Australia (8:30am)

Sunday 5th November

India v South Africa (8:30am)

Monday 6th November

Bangladesh v Sri Lanka (8:30am)

Tuesday 7th November

Australia v Afghanistan (8:30am)

Wednesday 8th November

England v Netherlands (8:30am)

Thursday 9th November

New Zealand v Sri Lanka (8:30am)

Friday 10th November

South Africa v Afghanistan (8:30am)

Saturday 11th November

Australia v Bangladesh (5am)

England v Pakistan (8:30am)

Sunday 12th November

India v Netherlands (8:30am)

Knockout stages

Wednesday 15th November

Semi-final 1 (8:30am)

Thursday 16th November

Semi-final 2 (8:30am)

Sunday 19th November

Final (8:30am)

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.