Cricket World Cup 2023 radio coverage: Listen to every match live on radio and online
Your complete guide to listening to every Cricket World Cup 2023 match on the radio – including online streaming.
Cricket. Radio. Cricket. Radio. Cricket. Radio. It just works. The game may have revolutionised multiple times since the first wafts of Test Match Special drifted over the airwaves, but some things will always stay the same.
The joy of cricket on the radio is something hard to truly express for those who grew up with the game, and it will never be any less marvellous – no matter how short the matches become.
Coverage begins with a firecracker set of opening fixtures as England face New Zealand in a 2019 final rematch, while hosts India begin their campaign against Australia in other terrific encounter.
Of course, TMS will be there, like a best friend in the corner, bringing you up to speed with the daily happenings, all day, every day.
There are 48 matches to be played in total and an inevitable avalanche of drama to come, whether you're in the house, in the car or at the office. You'll never be far from the cricket.
RadioTimes.com brings you all the details on how to listen to the CricketWorld Cup 2023 on radio and online.
Cricket World Cup 2023 on radio
The BBC will broadcast every Cricket World Cup match live on radio throughout the tournament, across BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app.
BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra is only available on digital radio via DAB: 12B or you can tune into the station via most TV packages.
Listen to Cricket World Cup 2023 online
You can listen to BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra via BBC Sounds online and through the app.
This is the easiest way to tune in to listen, with coverage available on a host of devices from laptops and computers to portable devices such as smartphones and tablets.
Cricket World Cup 2023 radio schedule and fixtures
All UK times. All matches live on BBC 5 Sports Extra, BBC Sounds or BBC Sport website and app. Subject to change.
Pool stage
Thursday 5th October
England v New Zealand (9:30am)
Friday 6th October
Pakistan v Netherlands (9:30am)
Saturday 7th October
Bangladesh v Afghanistan (6am)
South Africa v Sri Lanka (9:30am)
Sunday 8th October
India v Australia (9:30am)
Monday 9th October
New Zealand v Netherlands (9:30am)
Tuesday 10th October
England v Bangladesh (6am)
Pakistan v Sri Lanka (9:30am)
Wednesday 11th October
India v Afghanistan (9:30am)
Thursday 12th October
Australia v South Africa (9:30am)
Friday 13th October
New Zealand v Bangladesh (9:30am)
Saturday 14th October
India v Pakistan (9:30am)
Sunday 15th October
England v Afghanistan (9:30am)
Monday 16th October
Australia v Sri Lanka (9:30am)
Tuesday 17th October
South Africa v Netherlands (9:30am)
Wednesday 18th October
New Zealand v Afghanistan (9:30am)
Thursday 19th October
India v Bangladesh (9:30am)
Friday 20th October
Australia v Pakistan (9:30am)
Saturday 21st October
Netherlands v Sri Lanka (6am)
England v South Africa (9:30am)
Sunday 22nd October
India v New Zealand (9:30am)
Monday 23rd October
Pakistan v Afghanistan (9:30am)
Tuesday 24th October
South Africa v Bangladesh (9:30am)
Wednesday 25th October
Australia v Netherlands (9:30am)
Thursday 26th October
England v Sri Lanka (9:30am)
Friday 27th October
Pakistan v South Africa (9:30am)
Saturday 28th October
Australia v New Zealand (6am)
Netherlands v Bangladesh (9:30am)
Sunday 29th October
India v England (8:30am)
Monday 30th October
Afghanistan v Sri Lanka (8:30am)
Tuesday 31st October
Pakistan v Bangladesh (8:30am)
Wednesday 1st November
New Zealand v South Africa (8:30am)
Thursday 2nd November
India v Sri Lanka (8:30am)
Friday 3rd November
Netherlands v Afghanistan (8:30am)
Saturday 4th November
New Zealand v Pakistan (5am)
England v Australia (8:30am)
Sunday 5th November
India v South Africa (8:30am)
Monday 6th November
Bangladesh v Sri Lanka (8:30am)
Tuesday 7th November
Australia v Afghanistan (8:30am)
Wednesday 8th November
England v Netherlands (8:30am)
Thursday 9th November
New Zealand v Sri Lanka (8:30am)
Friday 10th November
South Africa v Afghanistan (8:30am)
Saturday 11th November
Australia v Bangladesh (5am)
England v Pakistan (8:30am)
Sunday 12th November
India v Netherlands (8:30am)
Knockout stages
Wednesday 15th November
Semi-final 1 (8:30am)
Thursday 16th November
Semi-final 2 (8:30am)
Sunday 19th November
Final (8:30am)
