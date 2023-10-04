When do England play next at Cricket World Cup 2023? Fixtures, results and squad
Your complete guide to England's journey at the Cricket World Cup 2023.
Well, what do you know, a World Cup that an England team are favourites to win.
Jos Buttler’s men land in India as defending champions and the team to beat, having won the ODI World Cup for the first time in 2019, before winning the T20 World Cup in Australia less than a year ago. They are the only team in history to hold both titles at once.
A deeply experienced team, just four of the 15 squad members are below the age of 30, but while Buttler is keen to stress this is not a Last Dance scenario for a generational group of players, the truth is the conclusion of this tournament could see a number of established figures - such as Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes and Adil Rashid - bow out from the format.
India, playing in home conditions, will be England’s major competition in a tournament which begins with a large pinch of the unknown seasoned across it. T20 cricket has taken over in the four years since the last ODI World Cup and teams are playing fewer ODIs as a result.
England’s opening game of the 2023 World Cup is a repeat of the 2019 final as they take on New Zealand, with the match also acting as the curtain raiser for the competition as a whole.
The two teams are very familiar with each other at the moment, having just faced off in four T20s and four ODIs to round off the English summer, with the T20 series drawn two-all and England winning the ODI series 3-1.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about England's Cricket World Cup 2023 campaign including next match, fixtures, results and squad.
When do England play next at Cricket World Cup 2023?
England will play New Zealand on Thursday 5th October at 9:30am UK time in the pool stage of the Cricket World Cup 2023.
England Cricket World Cup 2023 fixtures and results
Pool stage
Thursday 5th October
England v New Zealand (9:30am) Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
Tuesday 10th October
England v Bangladesh (6am) HPCA Stadium, Dharamshala
Sunday 15th October
England v Afghanistan (9:30am) Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
Saturday 21st October
England v South Africa (9:30am) Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Thursday 26th October
England v Sri Lanka (9:30am) M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Sunday 29th October
India v England (8:30am) BRSABVE Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
Saturday 4th November
England v Australia (8:30am) Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
Wednesday 8th November
England v Netherlands (8:30am) MCA International Stadium, Pune
Saturday 11th November
England v Pakistan (8:30am) Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Knockout stages
Wednesday 15th November
Semi-final 1 (8:30am) Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Thursday 16th November
Semi-final 2 (8:30am) Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Sunday 19th November
Final (8:30am) Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
England Cricket World Cup 2023 squad
- Jos Buttler (captain)
- Moeen Ali
- Gus Atkinson
- Jonny Bairstow
- Harry Brook
- Sam Curran
- Liam Livingstone
- Dawid Malan
- Adil Rashid
- Joe Root
- Ben Stokes
- Reece Topley
- David Willey
- Mark Wood
- Chris Woakes
