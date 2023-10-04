A deeply experienced team, just four of the 15 squad members are below the age of 30, but while Buttler is keen to stress this is not a Last Dance scenario for a generational group of players, the truth is the conclusion of this tournament could see a number of established figures - such as Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes and Adil Rashid - bow out from the format.

India, playing in home conditions, will be England’s major competition in a tournament which begins with a large pinch of the unknown seasoned across it. T20 cricket has taken over in the four years since the last ODI World Cup and teams are playing fewer ODIs as a result.

England’s opening game of the 2023 World Cup is a repeat of the 2019 final as they take on New Zealand, with the match also acting as the curtain raiser for the competition as a whole.

The two teams are very familiar with each other at the moment, having just faced off in four T20s and four ODIs to round off the English summer, with the T20 series drawn two-all and England winning the ODI series 3-1.

More like this

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about England's Cricket World Cup 2023 campaign including next match, fixtures, results and squad.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

When do England play next at Cricket World Cup 2023?

England will play New Zealand on Thursday 5th October at 9:30am UK time in the pool stage of the Cricket World Cup 2023.

England Cricket World Cup 2023 fixtures and results

Pool stage

Thursday 5th October

England v New Zealand (9:30am) Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Tuesday 10th October

England v Bangladesh (6am) HPCA Stadium, Dharamshala

Sunday 15th October

England v Afghanistan (9:30am) Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Saturday 21st October

England v South Africa (9:30am) Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Thursday 26th October

England v Sri Lanka (9:30am) M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Sunday 29th October

India v England (8:30am) BRSABVE Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Saturday 4th November

England v Australia (8:30am) Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Wednesday 8th November

England v Netherlands (8:30am) MCA International Stadium, Pune

Saturday 11th November

England v Pakistan (8:30am) Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Knockout stages

Wednesday 15th November

Semi-final 1 (8:30am) Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Thursday 16th November

Semi-final 2 (8:30am) Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Sunday 19th November

Final (8:30am) Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

England Cricket World Cup 2023 squad

Jos Buttler (captain)

Moeen Ali

Gus Atkinson

Jonny Bairstow

Harry Brook

Sam Curran

Liam Livingstone

Dawid Malan

Adil Rashid

Joe Root

Ben Stokes

Reece Topley

David Willey

Mark Wood

Chris Woakes

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.