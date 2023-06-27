Robinson appeared to launch a tirade in the direction of Usman Khawaja after dismissing the Aussie batter during the first Ashes Test of the summer, leading to much debate over the incident.

Nasser Hussain has revealed how a quiet night out with a curry after a hard day's work came to a swift end when Ollie Robinson decided to drag Australia legend Ricky Ponting into the debate around his Ashes sledging antics.

Speaking to reporters about the moment last week, Robinson said: "We've all seen Ricky Ponting, other Aussies do the same to us. Just because the shoe is on the other foot, it's not received well."

Sky Sports expert Hussain revealed to RadioTimes.com what happened after Robinson's "amazing" decision to double down and reference Ponting, who is working for Sky this summer, into the issue.

He said: "What's been amazing is how [Robinson] sort of doubled down on it in the press conference and brought Ricky into it – out of all the Australians you could mention, he brought up Ricky! Which obviously, Ricky working with us at Sky, the WhatsApp group went absolutely ballistic that evening.

"He was staying at The Belfry, we were having a curry somewhere in Birmingham and the to-ing and fro-ing with Ricky Ponting was hilarious.

"It is the Ashes and once you have a go at Ricky, then [Justin] Langer, [Matthew] Hayden, they all start piping up. It is Ashes cricket at its best, really.

"I personally think there's probably been a bit too much said off the field. The England media manager probably just needs to keep an eye on Robinson, take him out of the limelight a little bit. Otherwise, it's a long series and you're just putting yourself under pressure for the rest of it."

Despite the issue dominating most of the headlines since the first Test, Hussain is keen to ensure that raw emotions are not outlawed from the game and that context is required before judging a player's actions.

He said: "I don't think you should ever forget what it's like to be that person in the middle, in a Test match playing for your country and the pressures and the heat and the emotion and everything that's going on around you.

"I don't think you should ever take emotion out of sport, like when I backed up Kagiso Rabada in Port Elizabeth when he was fined for being right in the face of Joe Root, celebrating the Joe Root wicket... although I don't like the send-offs batters get. Once you've got someone out you've done your job, really."

The Ashes 2nd Test begins on Wednesday 28th June live on Sky Sports.

