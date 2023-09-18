Neighbours' Jane and Mike set for relationship drama in UK scenes
"I have been keeping something from you."
Jane Harris (Annie Jones) and Mike Young (Guy Pearce) look set for some relationship drama, despite appearing content in Neighbours' returning episode.
As the beloved soap reintroduced the Ramsay Street locals with the backdrop of a wedding, Jane was getting set to jet off for a holiday with Mike, and the pair seemed all loved up as they chatted via video call - showing that their happy ever after in that finale has stood the test of time. Or has it?
Jane joked that Mike's daughter Sam (Henrietta Graham) was looking forward to a break from the couple, with Jane thanking Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne) for having Sam over to stay in their absence.
At The Lassiters Hotel, Jane left another call with Mike to chat to son Byron (Xavier Molyneux), telling him she would be showing Mike the UK sights since she and her kids had lived there for years.
Jane also mentioned her absent daughter Nicolette (Charlotte Chimes), who had moved away.
Meanwhile, talking in private, Sam asked her dad if he was still going to "do it", to which Mike assured her that he had a plan. But what is he up to? Well, in a new trailer, Neighbours has teased that it won't be a harmonious trip for Mike and Jane.
"There's a part of me that keeps wondering whether something's gonna go wrong," Mike says. Is he talking about his secret plan, or his entire relationship?
There may be bigger problems, though, with Jane declaring: "I have been keeping something from you."
What is Jane hiding, and will it have the power to make or break things with Mike? And, amid Jane's confession, will Mike get to do what he intends to? "Be here with me in the moment and see what happens," he's seen urging Jane.
The drama looks to come to a head when Jane exclaims: "Mike, you are not listening to me!" Then Mike rushes towards Jane with some urgency - but what is going on here?
Will Jane and Mike stay together?
