Unfortunately, the disease doesn't have a cure, and will eventually end up taking Chloe's life - something she wanted to discuss with Elly, as she didn't want to be a burden to her as her illness progresses.

Rejecting her offer for an out, Elly proposed and promised to be with her whatever happens.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, April Rose Pengilly spoke about Chloe's nerves when she starts to get symptoms.

"It shouldn't really get too bad until she's in her 50s, but it's still really scary having these little symptoms now.

"But for the first time, she feels really safe with a partner, because she's gone to Elly and said, 'Look, this is what it's going to be like, and this is your opportunity to leave if you want to, and I totally understand that.'

Chloe and Elly in Neighbours.

"But Elly has stepped up and said, 'No, I want to go through this with you. I'm here for you,' really showing Chloe the security she's always hoped for."

Pengilly added: "They're coming together on that wedding day really so in love and so supportive. It's scary what Chloe's going through, but they're in it together."

Speaking about the future for them, Pengilly is hopeful: "We don't know! We really hope they have their happy ending, but I know that's rare in Erinsborough. I hope things work out for them."

Needless to say, both would want to continue Chelly's story.

Gordon said: "We would love to, absolutely. I'd love to see how they would bring Chelly back!"

Pengilly also praised fans for their constant support around the Chelly storyline, from the start to the current day, noting it's because of them Chloe and Elly are walking down the aisle.

"I remember when we were first told that we were going to have a storyline where Chloe had a crush on Elly, all those years ago. To be honest, we didn't think much of it.

"It started airing and we were just bombarded by fans, particularly young queer women who really appreciated seeing themselves represented on screen."

Pengilly continued: "I remember talking to one of our producers at the time and we were saying we didn't expect this, so a few months later they wrote Chelly getting back together again and it kept resonating.

"So it's truly because of fans that the storyline was given legs. We're just so humble."

