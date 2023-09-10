One partnership fans are desperate to catch up with is that of Jane Harris (played by Annie Jones) and Mike Young (Guy Pearce).

They blissfully reconnected in the finale after being apart for decades, but with the pair back for the reboot, some wondered whether they would still be love's young dream...

Word on The Street(s), direct to your inbox We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

RadioTimes.com caught up with Jones in Melbourne, where she lifted the lid on where Jane and Mike have been for the past two years.

"She's been blissfully happy living in her and Mike's house, which used to be Chloe's house, but Mike bought it in the last episode.

"She's been living with Sam and Mike and they've got a lovely life there!"

Phew. What's more, Jones confirmed Mike has been getting along with everyone in Erinsborough, particularly 'jamming out' with Karl Kennedy (Alan Fletcher).

As for what the future holds for Jane and Mike... well, that's a different kettle of fish.

"Who knows?" teased Jones. "It's Neighbours - there's bound to be a drama or two!"

Read more:

Neighbours returns on Amazon Freevee on 18th September 2023. Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.