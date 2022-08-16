Elsewhere, Faith Dingle (Sally Dexter) intends to make the most out of life before she passes away - but is stopped in her tracks by her illness. Zak Dingle (Steve Halliwell) avoids the family get together as he is reminded of his grief for beloved wife Lisa (Jane Cox); while Sandra Flaherty (Joanne Mitchell) decides to inflict trouble on daughter Liv Dingle (Isobel Steele) by casting doubts over her marriage. Naomi (Karene Peter) wants to help brother Ethan Anderson (Emile John), and Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) and Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) reflect on their loss.

Another week in the Dales, another set of secrets set to explode! Next week, Chas Dingle's (Lucy Pargeter) sordid affair with Al Chapman (Michael Wildman) is uncovered when Belle Dingle (Eden-Taylor Draper) witnesses the pair at a hotel! Meanwhile, Amelia Spencer (Daisy Campbell) is about to see her bombshell pregnancy become public knowledge - but who is the father?

Here's all you need to know about Emmerdale from 22nd - 26th August 2022.

7 Emmerdale spoilers for next week

1. Belle catches out Chas and Al

Belle spots Chas and Al leaving the hotel. (ITV) ITV

After another passionate rendezvous in a hotel, Al and Chas share a tender moment - and it looks like their affair has become more than just physical attraction. But the pair soon have more pressing concerns when Belle sees them leaving. Stunned, she later reveals she knows what they are up to, leaving Chas and Al mortified.

Horrified, Chas wants to convince Belle not to tell her husband, Paddy (Dominic Brunt). But will Belle agree to keep quiet, or tell all? Al may be less bothered about the truth coming out, but this would destroy Chas' life - although perhaps she should have thought about that before starting this illicit entanglement in the first place! When mum Faith offers some motherly wisdom as she advises Chas not to make the same mistakes she has, Chas is left thoughtful. Yet she still takes her frustration out on a helpless Paddy when Faith's health takes a turn for the worse. What will Chas' next move be?

2. Amelia's pregnancy is revealed

Amelia's pregnancy is exposed to her loved ones. (ITV) ITV

The week gets off to a positive start for Amelia, who is bolstered by the support from Noah Dingle (Jack Downham). Although hesitant, Noah asks if he can come to her baby scan; and at the hospital, Amelia is relieved and awed to see an image of her baby on the screen. She and Noah look every inch the happy couple, and their relationship seems to blossom after sharing this moment together. But when Harriet Finch (Katherine Dow Blyton) sees the pair kissing, her shock leads to drama.

As Harriet and Amelia's dad, Dan (Liam Fox) try to make Amelia feel better over her disappointing exam results the next day, Harriet lets slip to Dan that she saw the teen kissing Noah. Dan can't believe what he's hearing - but there's a bigger shock on the way. A shouting match descends on the village, and Amelia's baby news is out in the open. Bob Hope (Tony Audenshaw) has to restrain Dan from attacking Noah, and Dan and Kerry Wyatt (Laura Norton) later take in the revelation of Amelia's pregnancy. Will they find out who the real daddy is?

3. Faith collapses at her party

Faith collapses during the festivities. (ITV) ITV

Faith's palliative care nurse tells her the most important thing to focus on is dying with no regrets, and it leaves her with a lot to think about. Eric Pollard (Chris Chittell) is supportive over Faith's 'To-Do' list as they grow emotional about what lies ahead; and Faith later struggles while on a country walk with Chas. Chas is upset by another sad reminder of her mum's declining health, but Faith soon perks up as she flags down a nearby farmer for help.

Later, Faith decides she wants a party before she's too unwell to enjoy herself, leaving Chas taken aback. Cain (Jeff Hordley) is reluctant to attend Faith's final party for fear of the distress it could bring, and is guilt-ridden when wife Moira (Natalie J Robb) says he'll definitely be there. At the Woolpack, the mood is awkward as Faith begins her speech, but things look brighter as she starts up the karaoke. With the party in full swing, there's panic as Faith collapses, and Paddy and Chas await news at the hospital. A nurse arrives to take them to Faith's bedside, where Faith exclaims that she can't see properly. How much precious time does Faith have left with her loved ones?

4. Sandra meddles in Liv's marriage

Sandra spots an opportunity when she sees Liv's husband chatting with Gabby. (ITV ITV

When she spots Vinny Dingle (Bradley Johnson) acting playfully with his wife Liv's pal Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham), Sandra's cogs start turning again. She plants seeds of doubt in Liv's mind, even questioning her asexual identity and the issues that might cause in her marriage. Sandra also casts doubt over the closeness of Gabby and Vinny, leading Liv to watch the pair as they chat.

Sandra is pleased to see her words making an impact on Liv, and when she tells Gabby that Liv and Vinny are having problems, Gabby is left surprised. Sandra knows her plan is working when Gabby innocently offers to to speak to Vinny, and Liv is thrown when Gabby arrives at Mill Cottage for that very purpose. Sandra once again takes the opportunity to drip poison in Liv's ear, speculating over Gabby's true intentions. Seeing a flicker of unease from Liv, what will this mean for the young couple? Will they see through Sandra?

5. Naomi has a plan for Ethan

The couple are at odds - can Naomi help? (ITV) ITV

It's been clear that Marcus Dean (Darcy Grey) is feeling taken for granted by boyfriend Ethan lately, and the couple end up in a petty argument. This continues to leave them at each other's throats - but Ethan's newfound sister Naomi has an idea.

She wants to help reunite Ethan and Marcus - but we've seen there are different sides to Naomi. What exactly does she have in mind, and will it have the desired effect? Or will she cause trouble in their previously blossoming romance? There's simply no way of knowing, but let's hope one way or another, the pair can get back on track!

6. Zak struggles over Lisa

Zak is lost in his memories. (ITV) ITV

While the rest of his clan join in at Faith's party, Zak can't bring himself to attend. Choosing to be alone with his memories of late wife Lisa, he just can't face the sadness of Faith's last hurrah. But will she be able to persuade him to have a change of heart?

Viewers were heartbroken back in 2019, when Lisa died after remarrying Zak. He and their daughter Belle were broken when they each arrived home to find she had fallen asleep for the final time. As Zak remembers that painful time, can he overcome this to help son Cain and the rest of the family support Faith?

7. Charity and Mack grieve their loss

Charity and Mack try to cope with their loss (ITV) ITV

After their shattering news last week, Charity and Mack each face their own struggle to deal with the loss of their unborn baby. Charity wanted to get on with things, while Mack wanted them to talk it all through. It was clear that he was in pieces as he tried to do right by Charity, and in upcoming scenes, the pair will share a moment of reflection.

Will this help them connect in their grief, bringing them closer together? Can their relationship survive such a devastating event?

Emmerdale airs on weekdays at 7:30pm on ITV and ITV Hub.

