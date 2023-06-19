After the emotional day, Lola's devastated husband Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick) can't bear to carry on without her, while Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) struggles with his own dilemmas.

It's time to say a final farewell to beloved character Lola Pearce-Brown (Danielle Harold) next week, but her grandad, Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick), disappears ahead of the service.

Meanwhile, Gina (Francesca Henry) and Anna Knight (Molly Rainford) are shattered by a shocking revelation. But what have they learned?

Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) takes a lesson from the fragility of life, while Vinny Panesar's (Shiv Jalota) future is at risk and Denise Fox (Diane Parish) has had enough!

Read on for all your EastEnders spoilers from 26th - 29th June 2023.

This article includes discussions of eating disorders that some readers may find upsetting.

6 EastEnders spoilers next week

1. Billy goes missing ahead of Lola's funeral

Isabella Brown as Lexi Pearce in EastEnders. BBC

Billy attempts to keep busy with the final preparations for Lola's funeral, but he is struggling to handle his emotions.

After a tense meeting with the Reverend, Billy lashes out at Honey (Emma Barton) and Jay as he shares his disgust for how the Mitchells treated Lola over the years.

Billy then storms out, while Jay is also in pieces and has to be sent home from The Vic by a concerned Gina and Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) to sober up.

Honey later finds Billy alone outside the funeral parlour, where she encourages him to say his last goodbyes to Lola.

But the following day, with the service due to take place, Billy is missing. Will he make it to the funeral before his granddaughter is taken to her final resting place?

Lola's hearse arrives in the Square, decorated with flowers and colourful messages from the locals who loved her. The ceremony is a celebration of Lola's life, and Jay, as well as Lola's daughter Lexi (Isabella Brown), give their own moving speeches.

Leaving the church, the residents arrive back in the Square to honour Lola's life just as she wished, while an exhausted Jay heads home alone to record a final live stream on Lola's channel to thank her supportive followers.

2. Jay and Ben struggle to cope

Jamie Borthwick as Jay and Max Bowden as Ben in EastEnders. BBC

As the week continues, Jay struggles with his grief, and Lexi pushes Ben and Billy away as she worries about her stepdad.

Later, Ben's husband Callum Highway (Tony Clay) suggests they ask Jay to move in with them so he can be close to Lexi, but Ben dismisses the idea.

After Jay is unfazed by another encounter, he and Ben have a heart-to-heart, and Jay finally agrees to move in with them. But as the family sit down for dinner, it's clear that the food is making Ben uncomfortable, and he panics about how he will keep his secret battle with bulimia from his loved ones now that he's got a full house.

Ben later clashes with Jay over their co-parenting set-up with Lexi. When Lexi goes to walk to school on her own, it's revealed that Lola and Jay made that decision weeks ago without involving Ben.

Ben is left irritated, but can he and Jay figure out a way to unite - and will Ben's loved ones realise that he has an eating disorder?

3. Gina and Anna rocked by a bombshell

George has a confession to make. BBC

George Knight (Colin Salmon) tries to come to terms with what he learned about Rose, and he goes in search of answers. He covers himself when questioned by fiancée Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe), but his lies are soon rumbled and Elaine confronts him. George is forced to reveal all, but they are interrupted by a suspicious Anna, who demands the truth.

George shocks Anna with what he now knows about Rose, but insists she doesn't tell sister Gina as he fears history will repeat itself.

Anna feels guilty about keeping the secret as she helps prepare The Vic for Lola's wake, and she attempts to tell Gina anyway. But Gina, oblivious to the magnitude of the bombshell, stops Anna, saying she doesn't want to know.

Gina soon changes her mind, but Anna is worried and claims it's nothing after all. Gina then hears the truth from Elaine, who feels that she deserves to know. Gina is broken and heads to Peggy's to drink away her troubles, leaving George panicked.

More like this

After finding Gina, George comforts his daughters, but when he finally explains what happened to their mum, Gina and Anna are left heartbroken by their dad's actions.

Elaine feels bad for her involvement and is determined to fix things, persuading the girls to hear their dad out. George buries his head in the sand, until Elaine intervenes again and implores Gina and Anna to forgive him. Will they listen?

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

4. Whitney takes a big step with Zack

Zack Hudson and Tara Misu aka Felix Baker in EastEnders. BBC

Thinking about how precious life is amid Lola's funeral, Whitney asks Zack Hudson (James Farrar) to move in with her, and he accepts.

On his first night living at No.1, Zack hopes to impress new housemate Felix Baker (Matthew Morrison) by catering a special night at The Albert. But he gets more than he bargained for when Felix asks him to serve the buffet in the buff! What will Zack do next?

5. Vinny is threatened

Shiv Jalota as Vinny Panesar. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

With Finlay Baker (Ashley Byam) discovering that his car was tampered with by Vinny, tension reaches boiling point. Finlay threatens to report Vinny to the police for cutting the brakes.

Is Vinny set to become the latest Panesar to head to prison, or might parents Suki (Balvinder Sopal) and Nish (Navin Chowdhry) save his skin?

Viewers know that Vinny was trying to kill Eve Unwin (Heather Peace), who was due to drive the car, after he discovered that Eve and Suki were lovers...

6. Denise snaps over Jack's demands

Denise reaches the end of her tether. BBC

A stressed Denise tries to juggle her family commitments while feeling the pressure from husband Jack Branning (Scott Maslen).

After a run-in with sister Kim (Tameka Empson) at the salon when Denise takes niece Pearl for lunch, Denise realises that Kim is dealing with trauma after the car crash, and feels guilty when Kim opens up over her struggles. Howie Danes (Delroy Atkinson) advises Denise to stop blaming herself for what happened.

At home, Jack starts a row over Denise being late home, until she snaps and tells him she won't apologise for not being perfect. Are Jack and Denise heading for a permanent split?

Anyone affected by an eating disorder can find help and support by visiting Beat, or calling the charity's helpline on 0808 801 0677.

Read more:

EastEnders airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer. Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Take part in the Screen Test, a project from Radio Times and the Universities of Sussex and Brighton, to explore the role of television and audio in our lives.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.