George Knight (Colin Salmon) offered to do a stock check and track down the money, while Elaine did the unthinkable and pondered whether employee Tracey (Jane Slaughter) might be the thief!

As Linda dismissed this thought, Gina Knight (Francesca Henry) knew that sister Anna was up to something, and the latter eventually confided that she had taken the money to hire a private investigator to track down their missing mum.

Gina threatened to tell their dad, but ultimately kept quiet about Anna's reasons after outing her as the culprit.

Anna denied what she had done, and concocted a story that she had left cash unattended on the bar, suggesting that a punter must have stolen it.

Gina warned Anna that she had no idea what their mum's disappearance had done to their family, adding that Anna must choose between finding their mother or keeping her sister in her life.

Torn, Anna later insisted that she had to continue her search. Meanwhile, Freddie was busy enlisting best mate Bobby Beale (Clay Milner Russell) to help throw a party for aunt Kat Slater's (Jessie Wallace) twin boys Bert and Ernie, wanting to help their father Alfie Moon (Shane Richie), who was feeling inadequate in their lives.

While Gina accidentally upset Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick) and later bought drugs from Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara), Anna confided in Bobby and Freddie, who understood where Anna was coming from.

Molly Rainford's Anna is set to get some shocking news about her mum. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Freddie admitted an empty feeling over not knowing his father, and he vowed to find him, while Anna committed to looking for her mum.

Though Anna won't have long to wait, as her mother Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) will soon be back in Walford, Freddie's story is about to take a horrible turn.

He is unaware that his father, Graham (Alex McSweeney), raped his mum, Little Mo (Kacey Ainsworth). How will Freddie react if he hears the truth?

