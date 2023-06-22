Max served a shortened six-month sentence for encouraging terrorism following the stabbing at Speed Daal at the hands of Blake (Adam Little), who said he'd been incited by his videos.

Max Turner has the chance to redeem himself in upcoming scenes of Coronation Street : The teen, played by Paddy Bever, will soon be released from the Secure Training Centre .

Reintegrated into the community, Max will be faced with a big decision. The teen let Spider Nugent (Martin Hancock) know the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) asked him to testify at Griff Reynolds' (Michael Condron) trial and discuss his experience being manipulated by him.

Spider, who had previously infiltrated Griff's alt-right gang, encourages the teen to give a statement. The police officer explains it will not only allow him to prove he's reformed, but it'll also be the right thing to do to honour Griff's victims.

His advice convinces Max to accept a meeting with a lawyer at the CPS, alongside Shona (Julia Goulding). There, the teen agrees to support their investigation and testify against Griff.

Max agrees to give a statement detailing Griff's grooming and manipulation. ITV

Earlier this year, Max contributed to Griff's arrest. Despite being part of his racist group, Max and his then-girlfriend Lauren Bolton (Cait Fitton) had a change of heart when they learned Griff planned to set off a bomb at the local Peace Market, alerting the authorities.

Speaking about Max's story, Corrie producer Iain MacLeod hinted at the character being given the opportunity to prove he's changed throughout this year.

"He will, over the course of 2023, realise the error of his ways," the soap boss said in January.

"A lot of what we're doing after that is about him being deprogrammed and un-brainwashed.

"There is a redemption on the horizon for him after what he's been through. After-effects like with all stories last for a very long time after that."

