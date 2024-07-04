In Radio Times' video and podcast series The Best Ever, guests from the worlds of TV, film and entertainment will be tackling some of pop culture's biggest conversation points.

From action movies to TV detectives, we'll be asking... which truly was the best ever?

In this latest episode, Gaby Roslin (TV and radio host – and EastEnders super-fan) and Bryan Kirkwood (former executive producer on EastEnders and Hollyoaks) join the panel to argue their picks for the Best Ever TV Soap Villain.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Hosted by Morgan Jeffery (Digital Editor, Radio Times), The Best Ever sees a different line-up of guests go head-to-head each episode – expect strong opinions, fiery debate and big laughs as the panel compete to pick up the coveted Best Ever trophy.

This week, Gaby and Bryan are joined by Helen Daly (Associate Editor, Radio Times) as each make their case for why their favourite soap antagonist should be top of any list.

Brian Capron as Richard Hillman in Coronation Street brandishing a crowbar. ITV

Bryan argues that – spoiler alert – Coronation Street serial killer Richard Hillman deserves to come out on top, while Gaby hits back with an all-time classic character, EastEnders' terror Janine Butcher (Charlie Brooks), and Helen is advocating for a newer Soap villain who proved a huge hit with fans, Emmerdale's Meena Jutla (Paige Sandhu).

Who will emerge triumphant? And what are the ingredients of a truly great soap villain?

Plus, the panel discuss when exactly a character achieves true soap villain status – evolving from a loveable rogue to a character we just love to hate – and debate whether soap bad guys have to "kill great to be great".

Did you agree with the verdict? Who do you think is the Best Ever Soap Villain? Let us know on X @radiotimes using the hashtag #TheBestEver.

To watch more episodes of The Best Ever and enjoy additional exclusive content from each episode, go to RadioTimes.com/TheBestEver.

You can also subscribe to The Best Ever as a podcast.

Read more:

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.