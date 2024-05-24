Brian Conley to host the RadioTimes.com Soap Awards 2024
The star-studded event will take place in July!
The RadioTimes.com Soap Awards 2024 are fast approaching, with fans and soap stars alike preparing to celebrate the biggest stars and storylines from Coronation Street, EastEnders, Emmerdale and Hollyoaks.
The exciting event, sponsored by Inspired Villages, will be taking place at The Midland Hotel in Manchester on 13th July 2024, and very special, and familiar, face will be hosting the glamorous night.
Comedian and former EastEnders star Brian Conley will be hosting the inaugural RadioTimes.com Soap Awards 2024!
"I'm honoured and delighted to be hosting the RadioTimes.com Soap Awards," said Conley.
He continued: "It's going to be a lot of fun celebrating the very best from the wonderful world of soap – and there'll probably be a few surprises along the way, too!"
Many fans will recognise Conley from his role as Rocky Cotton in EastEnders, which he departed late last year.
The star-studded event will see talent, writers, producers and actors from Coronation Street, EastEnders, Emmerdale and Hollyoaks walk the red carpet at the Midland Hotel in Manchester.
Fans are able to vote for their soap favourites in six of the 12 categories, including the prestigious award for Best Soap.
A further six awards will be decided by a panel of soap experts, and RadioTimes.com will also be awarding a Special Recognition award to a star who has made a significant contribution to the world of TV and Soap.
Cast your vote in the categories right now!
