Comedian and former EastEnders star Brian Conley will be hosting the inaugural RadioTimes.com Soap Awards 2024!

"I'm honoured and delighted to be hosting the RadioTimes.com Soap Awards," said Conley.

He continued: "It's going to be a lot of fun celebrating the very best from the wonderful world of soap – and there'll probably be a few surprises along the way, too!"

Brian Conley as Rocky Cotton in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Many fans will recognise Conley from his role as Rocky Cotton in EastEnders, which he departed late last year.

The star-studded event will see talent, writers, producers and actors from Coronation Street, EastEnders, Emmerdale and Hollyoaks walk the red carpet at the Midland Hotel in Manchester.

Fans are able to vote for their soap favourites in six of the 12 categories, including the prestigious award for Best Soap.

A further six awards will be decided by a panel of soap experts, and RadioTimes.com will also be awarding a Special Recognition award to a star who has made a significant contribution to the world of TV and Soap.

Cast your vote in the categories right now!

