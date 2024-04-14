Revisit Doctor Who star Peter Capaldi’s epic Radio Times covers

As the legendary actor turns 66, what better time to revisit his incredible covers – from announcing his arrival on Doctor Who, to celebrating Christmas with him, and his emotional departure from the BBC sci-fi.

Peter Capaldi has had too many iconic roles to count, but to name just a few, he’s been the Twelfth Doctor in Doctor Who , the Thinker in The Suicide Squad, Malcolm Tucker in The Thick of it – and a sensational Radio Times cover star.

While Capaldi’s celebrated for many different roles, his performance as the Twelfth Doctor stands a league above the others.

Crash-landing onto the show in the 50th anniversary special The Day of the Doctor with the fiercest eyebrows in the game and accompanied by a belter of a line (“No sir, all 13!”), he certainly made quite an entrance.

He starred alongside companions Clara Oswald (Jenna Coleman), Bill Potts (Pearl Mackie) and Nardole (Matt Lucas), and is particularly loved for being one of the spikiest (but still incredibly kind-hearted) incarnations of the Doctor.

Capaldi left the show in 2017, but his love for Doctor Who lives on (even if he’s made it clear he won’t return).

Chatting to RadioTimes.com shortly before the 60th anniversary specials, he said: “I love Doctor Who and I look forward to watching the 60th and Ncuti [Gatwa], I think, is amazing. I’m so excited to see what he does.”

He added of the bond he shares with his fellow Doctors: “There are only a few, well 14 people, who have done this and there are specific challenges to it and it’s a specific world and there’s only 14 people who have been at the heart of that. It’s interesting to hear what they have to say about it.

“David [Tennant] and Matt [Smith] were very good at helping me with advice and chat and were always there if I wanted to talk to them and stuff. Ncuti was very open to hearing what it was like. I just think he’ll be great.”

Most recently, Capaldi starred in Criminal Record and will next reprise his role as the enigmatic Gideon in The Devil’s Hour.

Check out the full gallery of Peter Capaldi’s Radio Times covers below:

