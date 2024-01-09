The image (seen below) is taken from the set of the latter episode, with Moffat noting that this was Capaldi's first full scene as the Twelfth Doctor.

The prolific screenwriter expressed his shock at how time flies, captioning the Instagram photo: "Somehow this is ten years ago."

A photo from Peter Capaldi's first day as the Twelfth Doctor. Steven Moffat/Instagram

Current showrunner Russell T Davies, who returned from a long absence for the recent 60th anniversary specials and subsequent Fifteenth Doctor adventures, commented: "That set!!"

The elaborate creation sees a rather beaten-up TARDIS on the muddy banks of the River Thames, where the Twelfth Doctor and companion Clara Oswald (Jenna Coleman) would soon encounter the creepy Half-Face Man.

Moffat and Capaldi would ultimately bow out of Doctor Who together in the 2017 episode Twice Upon a Time, which ended with the Twelfth Doctor regenerating into the Thirteenth (Jodie Whittaker), whose stories would be handled by Chris Chibnall.

Doctor Who was recently named the second most-viewed scripted programme to air over Christmas in the UK, coming in just behind fellow BBC drama Call the Midwife with a seven-day consolidated figure of 7.4 million.

It's a promising start to Davies's bold reinvention of the long-running show, which now stars Sex Education alum Ncuti Gatwa and former Coronation Street favourite Millie Gibson in the lead roles. Season 14 arrives in May.

