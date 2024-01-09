On the contrary, more than 7.6 million people watched the latest Christmas special in its first seven days of availability – meaning that figure consolidates those who tuned in live, and those who caught up later (via Barb).

The only programme to top Call the Midwife was, unsurprisingly, the BBC One's coverage of the New Year's Eve fireworks display in London, with 11.4 million opting to ring in 2024 in the traditional way.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Call the Midwife creator Heidi Thomas said of the result: "We just wish we could throw our arms around our fabulous fans and give them all a massive hug.

"We never take their loyalty for granted, and it is wonderful to know they are still joining us in such numbers every Christmas, even after all these years."

Meanwhile, star Stephen McGann also offered his heartfelt gratitude during an appearance on The One Show this week, hosted by Alex Jones and Jermaine Jenas.

Dr Patrick Turner (Stephen McGann), Timothy Turner (Max MacMillan) and Shelagh Turner (Laura Main) in Call the Midwife. BBC/Neal Street Productions/Nicky Johnston

He said: "Absolutely gobsmacked, we are. I mean, I have a message for the audience: thank you so much for watching. Just on the way here, I heard that in the seven days, we actually were the top show at Christmas. Thank you for your constant support."

A close runner-up was Ncuti Gatwa's first full Doctor Who episode – The Church on Ruby Road – which drew a crowd of 7.4 million over its first seven days, laying a strong foundation for the imminent season 14.

Read more:

Notably, the top ten programmes were dominated by BBC One, with the only non-Beeb entry being ITV1's detective drama Vera, which returned for its latest season with star Brenda Blethyn.

Here's an overview of the top 10 programmes of the festive period (seven-day consolidated figures):

New Year's Eve Fireworks (BBC One) – 11.4 million Call the Midwife (BBC One) – 7.6 million Doctor Who (BBC One) – 7.4 million Murder Is Easy (BBC One) – 6.8 million The King's Speech (BBC One) – 6.7 million Ghosts (BBC One) – 6.6 million Death in Paradise (BBC One) – 6.6 million Strictly Come Dancing (BBC One) – 6.5 million Rick Astley Rocks New Year's Eve (BBC One) – 5.7 million Vera (ITV1) – 5.7 million

Call the Midwife is available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.