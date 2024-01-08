Having spent some time away in London working at the MET, Joe has returned with more experience and a better title, which certainly rubs Vera up the wrong way.

Although they came to blows during Fast Love, they undoubtedly were reigniting that spark between them that fans loved so much back when the series started.

David Leon as DI Joe Ashworth in Vera. ITV Studios for ITV1

But according to Leon, the conflicts will probably continue – after all, it's all part of good drama.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com about whether Vera will change her methods following Joe's arrival, Leon explained: "Vera does her own thing, and that's one of the things so appealing about her character which is so strong and idiosyncratic - she's a real one off.

Read more:

"I think there's a big feeling of love and respect on both sides, but at the same there's a real conflict. They're very different people and they see the world in very different ways.

"They have very different instincts and sometimes it's nice there is that conflict because out that conflict comes creative tension and drama between the two of them."

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Vera season 13 continues at 8pm on Sunday 14th January 2024. Previous episodes are available to watch on ITVX while seasons are also available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free BritBox trial here.

You can also purchase instalments from any series on Amazon Prime Video. You can buy the first of Ann Cleeves's Vera novels here.

To find out what else is on, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our dedicated Drama hub.

Want to visit Death in Paradise locations in Guadeloupe at a discount? Radio Times is offering savings of up to 7% for registered users booking their next holiday with travel website Expedia. Claim your exclusive Radio Times Expedia holiday discount now.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.