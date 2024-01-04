Call the Midwife cast reveal "spooky" goings-on at Nonnatus House
Helen George, Rebecca Gethings and more share their theories in an exclusive RadioTimes.com clip.
The Call the Midwife cast have shared some truly spooky moments that take place while filming the BBC One series.
The beloved Sunday night drama is filmed at Longcross Film Studios in Surrey and the production team do an impeccable job of transporting viewers back in time to Poplar each episode.
While Nonnatus House is just as grand as it looks, some of the cast think it might be haunted!
Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Megan Cusack (Nancy Corrigan) said: "So we genuinely do think Nonnatus is haunted. Spooky things happen."
Her theories were echoed further by Rebecca Gethings (Sister Veronica), who noted that Nonnatus House becomes particularly "spooky" in the winter.
"So we're standing in front of Nonnatus House and particularly in the winter, it is quite a spooky place, to the point where I won't go to the loo on my own," she said, explaining that someone has to go with her.
"To go up to the top of the corridor with the door shut in the darkness, you feel like you can see and hear things. And I'm not the only person who feels that way. Helen [George] is pretty obsessed with it as well."
Well, Helen George (Trixie Aylward) definitely has some spooky theories of her own.
She explained: "There's been lots of talk of faces in the windows seen late at night. There's a little girl that runs around giggling. There's a lady holding a dog outside Dr Turner's office."
But when it came to Stephen McGann's (Dr Patrick Turner) verdict on whether the corridor by Dr Turner's surgery is haunted, he would hear none of it!
You can watch the full video above.
Season 13 of Call the Midwife begins at 8pm on Sunday 7th January 2024 on BBC One. All past 12 seasons are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.
