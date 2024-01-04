While Nonnatus House is just as grand as it looks, some of the cast think it might be haunted!

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Megan Cusack (Nancy Corrigan) said: "So we genuinely do think Nonnatus is haunted. Spooky things happen."

Her theories were echoed further by Rebecca Gethings (Sister Veronica), who noted that Nonnatus House becomes particularly "spooky" in the winter.

"So we're standing in front of Nonnatus House and particularly in the winter, it is quite a spooky place, to the point where I won't go to the loo on my own," she said, explaining that someone has to go with her.

"To go up to the top of the corridor with the door shut in the darkness, you feel like you can see and hear things. And I'm not the only person who feels that way. Helen [George] is pretty obsessed with it as well."

Natalie Quarry as Rosalind Clifford and Helen George as Trixie Aylward. BBC/Neal Street Productions/Olly Courtney

Well, Helen George (Trixie Aylward) definitely has some spooky theories of her own.

She explained: "There's been lots of talk of faces in the windows seen late at night. There's a little girl that runs around giggling. There's a lady holding a dog outside Dr Turner's office."

But when it came to Stephen McGann's (Dr Patrick Turner) verdict on whether the corridor by Dr Turner's surgery is haunted, he would hear none of it!

You can watch the full video above.

Read more:

Season 13 of Call the Midwife begins at 8pm on Sunday 7th January 2024 on BBC One. All past 12 seasons are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

