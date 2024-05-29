The sixth episode of the new season will air on BBC One on Saturday 8th June at 6:45pm.

Rogue has been at the forefront of many fans' minds since the new season began airing, not least because it's featured in snippets and trailers and seems to tease a world akin to Bridgerton.

At least, that's what Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson) likens it to in the trailer.

The imagery for the Regency-set episode teases both Ncuti Gatwa's Doctor and Ruby in some impressive attire, but they're also joined by a mysterious figure, played by Tony-nominated actor Jonathan Groff.

Not much is known about how Groff's character slots into things, but he is set to play the titular Rogue in the episode.

Jonathan Groff, Millie Gibson and Ncuti Gatwa in Doctor Who. BBC Studios/James Pardon

Groff is best known for his roles in Glee, Mindhunter and The Matrix Resurrections, as well as a litany of Broadway performances including Hamilton and Spring Awakening, and he is currently on stage in the production of Merrily We Roll Along opposite Daniel Radcliffe and Lindsay Mendez.

So, it's safe to say that Groff is no stranger to major audiences, but as for how he'll slot into the action set to unfold in Rogue, we'll just have to wait and see whether he turns out to be a friend or foe of the Doctor's.

At a press Q&A for the episode, Gibson revealed a little bit more about what to expect from Rogue, saying: "We had Jonathan Groff in it, for God's sake! It was incredible.

"Just so many things happen in that episode. It's filled with so much."

Gibson added: "But it was cool, because you know what best friends would do, they'd travel to the Regency era and then be like, 'I'm gonna go find a scandal!' So yeah, that was my favourite episode for sure."

Similarly, at the premiere of the new season of Doctor Who, when quizzed by RadioTimes.com about the relationship with Groff's character, Gatwa implied that it was a "chill vibe" between the pair - but Gibson's side glancing hinted at anything but.

Could we be spying some romance on the cards for the Doctor, perhaps? Whatever it is, you can count us excited.

The new season has gotten off to quite the explosive start for Whovians, with Gatwa's turn as the Doctor well and truly in force.

While TV ratings for the season had been expected to be weaker due to the fact that episodes drop first on BBC iPlayer at midnight, recent figures have been much stronger.

Steven Moffat returned to pen Boom and the episode had 3.57 million people tune into it across its first seven days of availability, including pre-broadcast streaming on BBC iPlayer and those who later watched on tablets, PCs and smartphones.

As for what the ratings hold for the rest of the episodes, we'll have to bide our time and see – but if the much-anticipated finale's cinematic release is anything to go by, everyone will want to tune in to see what Russell T Davies has left in store for the Doctor and Ruby.

