Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, was in attendance, along with Sir Lenny Henry, Sir Michael Palin, Sue Barker and many more.

The end of January 2023 saw a very special occasion, as the Radio Times Covers Party 2023 took place, with a host of special guests.

Other TV favourites at the party included the cast and creator of Call the Midwife; the team behind Death in Paradise; Inside Man and Doctor Who scribe Steven Moffat; and EastEnders and Strictly Come Dancing star James Bye.

As well as reflecting on the year in entertainment that has passed and giving us some key insights into what's to come in 2023, the stars also left the event with a luxury goodie bag, made up of contents provided by generous suppliers.

Suppliers who contributed to this year's goodie bag ranged from Athletic Brewing Co. to Yvonne Ellen, and you can find the full list below.

With thanks to:

While in attendance at the party, Death in Paradise's executive producer Tim Key spoke to RadioTimes.com about what fans can expect this season, teasing that viewers won't see the twists and turns set for future weeks coming.

Meanwhile, Steven Moffat explained why he (probably) won't be returning to write more episodes of Doctor Who during Russell T Davies's new era, and the Call the Midwife stars opened up about the potential for more seasons beyond next year's already confirmed 13th outing of the hit period drama.

For soap fans, EastEnders' James Bye revealed that Martin and Stacey are set to get "quite close" in the coming weeks - could there be a reunion on the cards?

Look out for exclusive photos and chats from the Radio Times Covers Party in next week's issue of Radio Times magazine, on sale Tuesday 7th February.

