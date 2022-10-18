An official logline for the season cryptically states: "Mysterious deaths and disappearances ramp up in the city. Meanwhile, a doctor makes a frightening discovery, and a local reporter becomes tomorrow's headline."

The 11th season of anthology horror series American Horror Story is subtitled NYC - yet with the season about to debut, we still know very little about what to expect from the plot.

We don't yet know whether Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters will appear in the season, having appeared in the vast majority of American Horror Story instalments thus far. However, we do now know that the cast includes Zachary Quinto, Russell Tovey and Billie Lourd amongst others.

But who do they all play, who else is in the cast and what have they all been in before? Read on for everything you need to know about the cast for American Horror Story season 11.

American Horror Story: NYC cast

Zachary Quinto plays Sam

Zachary Quinto as Sam in American Horror Story: NYC. Pari Dukovic Photography/FX

Who is Sam? Little is currently known about Sam, with character details under wraps until the season premieres.

Where have I seen Zachary Quinto before? Quinto is best known for his roles as Spock in the recent Star Trek films and as Sylar in Heroes. He has also had other roles in series such as 24 and Big Mouth. Quinto previously appeared in the first and second seasons of American Horror Story.

Charlie Carver plays Adam Carpenter

Charlie Carver as Adam in American Horror Story: NYC. Pari Dukovic Photography/FX

Who is Adam Carpenter? Little is currently known about Adam, with character details under wraps until the season premieres.

Where have I seen Charlie Carver before? Carver is known for his roles in Desperate Housewives, Ratched, The Leftovers and Teen Wolf.

Russell Tovey plays Patrick Read

Russell Tovey as Patrick in American Horror Story: NYC. Pari Dukovic Photography/FX

Who is Patrick Read? Little is currently known about Patrick, with character details under wraps until the season premieres.

Where have I seen Russell Tovey before? Tovey has appeared in hit British series such as Doctor Who, Gavin & Stacey, Being Human, Him & Her, Sherlock and Years and Years. In the US, he has appeared in shows including Quantico and The Flash.

Denis O'Hare plays Henry

Denis O'Hare as Henry in American Horror Story: NYC. Pari Dukovic Photography/FX

Who is Henry? Little is currently known about Henry, with character details under wraps until the season premieres.

Where have I seen Denis O'Hare before? O'Hare has appeared in films such as Dallas Buyers Club and The Goldfinch, as well as in series including The Good Wife, This is Us and Big Little Lies. He has previously appeared in the first, third, fourth, fifth, sixth and 10 seasons of American Horror Story, as well as in spin-off American Horror Stories.

Patti LuPone plays Kathy

Patti LuPone as Kathy in American Horror Story: NYC. Pari Dukovic Photography/FX

Who is Kathy? Little is currently known about Kathy, with character details under wraps until the season premieres.

Where have I seen Patti LuPone before? LuPone has appearing in series such as Hollywood, Pose and Penny Dreadful, as well as in films including Last Christmas and the upcoming The School for Good and Evil and Disappointment Blvd. LuPone previously appeared in the third season of American Horror Story.

Joe Mantello plays Gino Barelli

Joe Mantello as Gino in American Horror Story: NYC. Pari Dukovic Photography/FX

Who is Gino Barelli? Little is currently known about Gino, with character details under wraps until the season premieres.

Where have I seen Joe Mantello before? Mantello is best known for his theatre work, but has also appeared in The Boys in the Band, The Normal Heart, Hollywood and The Watcher.

Billie Lourd plays Hannah

Billie Lourd as Hannah in American Horror Story: NYC. Pari Dukovic Photography/FX

Who is Hannah? Little is currently known about Hannah, with character details under wraps until the season premieres.

Where have I seen Billie Lourd before? The daughter of Carrie Fisher, Lourd is known for appearing in Scream Queens, Booksmart and the Star Wars sequel trilogy. Lourd previously appeared in the seventh, eighth, ninth and 10th seasons of American Horror Story, as well as in spin-off American Horror Stories.

Sandra Bernhard plays Fran

Sandra Bernhard as Fran in American Horror Story: NYC. Pari Dukovic Photography/FX

Who is Fran? Little is currently known about Fran, with character details under wraps until the season premieres.

Where have I seen Sandra Bernhard before? Bernhard is known for appearing in series such as Pose, Roseanne and Brooklyn Nine-Nine, as well as The King of Comedy. Bernhard previously appeared in the eighth season of American Horror Story.

Isaac Powell plays Theo Graves

Isaac Powell as Theo in American Horror Story: NYC. Pari Dukovic Photography/FX

Who is Theo Graves? Little is currently known about Theo, with character details under wraps until the season premieres.

Where have I seen Isaac Powell before? Powell is known for appearing in Dear Evan Hansen, Indoor Boys and Modern Love. Powell previously appeared in the 10th season of American Horror Story.

Leslie Grossman plays Barbara Read

Leslie Grossman as Barbara in American Horror Story: NYC. Pari Dukovic Photography/FX

Who is Barbara Read? Little is currently known about Barbara, with character details under wraps until the season premieres.

Where have I seen Leslie Grossman before? Grossman is known for appearing in series such as Love, Victor, Goliath and The Goldbergs. Grossman previously appeared in the seventh, eighth, ninth and 10th seasons of American Horror Story.

Kal Penn plays Mac Marzara

Kal Penn as Mac in American Horror Story: NYC. Pari Dukovic Photography/FX

Who is Mac Marzara? Little is currently known about Mac, with character details under wraps until the season premieres.

Where have I seen Kal Penn before? Penn is known for his roles in the Harold and Kumar series of films, as well as for appearing in series such as House, Designated Survivor and How I Met Your Mother.

Sis plays Dunaway

Sis as Dunaway in American Horror Story: NYC. Pari Dukovic Photography/FX

Who is Dunaway? Little is currently known about Dunaway, with character details under wraps until the season premieres.

Where have I seen Sis before? Sis has previously appeared in an episode of The Last OG.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Kyle Beltran plays Morris

Kyle Beltran as Morris in American Horror Story: NYC. Pari Dukovic Photography/FX

Who is Morris? Little is currently known about Morris, with character details under wraps until the season premieres.

Where have I seen Kyle Beltran before? Beltran has previously appeared in David Makes Man, American Rust and, most recently, Inventing Anna.

Rebecca Dayan plays Alana

Rebecca Dayan as Alan in American Horror Story: NYC. Pari Dukovic Photography/FX

Who is Alana? Little is currently known about Alana, with character details under wraps until the season premieres.

Where have I seen Rebecca Dayan before? Dayan has previously appeared in films such as Tesla and Celeste & Jesse Forever, as well as in the Netflix mini-series Halston. Dayan previously appeared in the ninth and 10th seasons of American Horror Story, as well as in spin-off American Horror Stories.

American Horror Story season 11 starts on 19th October in the US, with a UK release date yet to be announced.

Seasons 1 to 10 are available now to watch on Disney Plus in the UK – sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year now.

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is released on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.