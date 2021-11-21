Who left Strictly Come Dancing? Eighth celebrity voted out revealed

There’s just four weeks left of Strictly Come Dancing in 2021, but as the latest series reached Musicals Week, one more famous face danced their way out of the competition.

After the public votes were added to the scores from the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard, it was revealed that Tom Fletcher and Rhys Stephenson were in the bottom two and would perform again in the dance off.

Rhys Stephenson and his professional partner Nancy Xu again performed their Jive to Footloose from Footloose, with Tom and his partner Amy Dowden delivering another performance of their Couples Choice to On My Own from Les Misérables.

Guest judge Cynthia Erivo – sitting in for an absent Craig Revel Horwood – chose to save Rhys and Nancy, saying: “This was really tough, I think both couples did such a beautiful job, but there was just an edge in this couple’s dance. I really enjoyed it, thank you both for doing what you did, but Rhys and Nancy I choose you.”

Motsi Mabuse also chose to save Rhys and Nancy, saying: “Well I think this was so tough, I mean the toughest I have seen since I’ve been here. But there was a clear fighter. I did feel that Rhys and Nancy just put on another extra level so I’m going to save Rhys and Nancy.”

Anton Du Beke similarly chose to save Rhys and Nancy, sealing Tom and Amy’s face and meaning that McFly star and author Fletcher would be departing the Strictly line-up.

Anton said: “I agree with the other judges, it was an outstanding dance off. On Saturday night Rhys made a slight mistake and Tom didn’t really fulfil his potential in the dance. Tonight, both couples danced exquisitely but just a very slight edge goes to Rhys and Nancy.”

With three votes for Rhys and Nancy, it meant they had won the majority vote, though Head Judge Shirley Ballas said she would have decided to save Tom and Amy in a tie-break situation.

“Honestly I’ve had the best time, I’ve loved every second of it,” said Tom. “I’ve made the best friend in Amy, you’ve been amazing thank you so much for teaching me how to dance, I know it was a struggle at times. It’s an amazing show, everyone that works on it, all of you guys have been amazing, I’ve loved getting to know you. Thank you so much, it’s been the best experience and I don’t regret a single minute of it, so thank you everyone so much. I’m gutted to leave.”

The remaining couples will take to the dancefloor when Strictly Come Dancing returns on Saturday 27th November at 6:55pm, with the results show on Sunday 28th November at 7:20pm on BBC One.

