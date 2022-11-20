Tyler West has become the eighth contestant to leave Strictly Come Dancing 2022 , after coming up against Molly Rainford in tonight's (Sunday 20th November) dance off.

However, tonight he came up against Molly in the dance off, and after both couples had performed again, with Molly dancing her Jive to Bandstand by Barry Manilow with partner Carlos Gu, three of judges chose to save Molly, with only Anton Du Beke voting for Tyler and Dianne.

When making his decision, Anton said: "This is a testament to how incredible all the couples are, at this point of the competition. We have a situation here, where neither of these couples in competition deserve to be here, whereas they could have easily made the final.

"For me, brilliant performance by both the couples, but one of them was more dynamic, the couple I would like to save is Tyler and Dianne."

When casting her deciding vote to save Molly and Carlos, Shirley Ballas said: “Well, I agree with my fellow judges, this is probably one of the most difficult dance off’s that we’ve ever had to choose.

"Both couples were outstanding, both improved their performances but I am going to go with what I believe in, and that is a quality of movement and precision in partnering, and I am going to go with Molly and Carlos."

This meant that Tyler was going home. Tess asked him about his time on the show, to which Tyler said: “I’m more than a two step now! When you watch the show at home, you wonder what it must be like to dance on it, it’s everything and more, it’s changed my life.

"This girl here, has changed my life for sure. To think I was some shy kid who never used to talk to anyone, to dancing in front of millions, I can’t put it into words. It’s my mum’s favourite show, I bought her to Blackpool, my nan bless her was always watching over me on this journey.

"But more importantly this show has changed my life in the sense it’s given me confidence, a new found family, every dancer, everyone in hair and make-up, costume. The judges, it’s been amazing to dance in front of you every week, I genuinely mean that.

"But this girl here, I have been blessed with the best, she is what Strictly is about and she’s changed my life, I have no doubt she will be in in my life forever."

Meanwhile Dianne said: "You have been an absolute joy to work with, when I say that, you have come in every single session with the biggest smile on your face and it lights up this whole ballroom.

"You are such a talent, you really are and you should feel so proud, I am so proud of you, your family are so proud and your nan is so proud of you. Thank you so much for everything."

Molly and Carlos will be back next week to dance again, alongside the other remaining contestants. As we head into week 10, the Glitterball trophy is still very much up for grabs, with the competition only getting more and more difficult.

Last night saw the first perfect score of the competition this year, with Fleur East securing a 10 from each of the judges. The rest of the celebrities will surely be hot on her tail, hoping to emulate her success and get that all-important place at the top of the leaderboard.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday 26th November at 7:15pm on BBC One, with the results show airing on Sunday 27th November at 6pm.

