Among them is Tyler West , who currently sits in joint third place on the Strictly leaderboard . The DJ has held his own on the dance floor week after week, going as far as to score two 10s in Week Three.

Halloween Week is here, and the Strictly Come Dancing couples are set to take to the dance floor for a spooky special this weekend.

But as it turns out, him and another contestant have a leaderboard of their own. During an exclusive chat with RadioTimes.com, Tyler revealed which of his fellow contestants he has an ongoing rivalry with.

Tyler West and Dianne Busswell on Strictly Come Dancing 2022. BBC

When asked who his biggest competitor was, Tyler explained that he thought he was his own biggest competitor.

"My biggest competitor, I would say ourselves because we just want to do the best that we possibly can. So every single time we're going to train and it's just us against us," he said. "I love everybody else on the show and everybody else is doing so good in their own couples and stuff."

He then went on to share that him and James Bye do have a rivalry, saying: "Me and James have an ongoing rivalry but that's because he's my bestie and we've moved into the same arrangement. So he likes to think that he takes over sometimes but he's alright."

Tyler will be hoping to beat the EastEnders actor with a Cha Cha Cha to Day-O (The Banana Boat Song) by Tanz Orchester Klaus Hallen tonight, then.

Additional reporting by Lauren Morris.

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 continues on Saturday 29th October at 6:50pm on BBC One. Find something to watch with our TV Guide or visit our Entertainment hub for all the latest news.

