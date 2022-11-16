Ahead of this new special, RadioTimes.com caught up exclusively with one of the show's professional dancers , Luba Mushtuk, to ask her what fans can expect to see on Saturday.

This Saturday, Strictly Come Dancing is returning to the Blackpool Tower Ballroom for the first time since 2019, with the show set to open with a routine celebrating all things Blackpool.

Asked whether the celebrities will have extra dancers on hand for their performances, as has happened in previous years, Mushtuk said: "I'm not sure how it is going this year, what's going to happen. So I still believe that it will be an incredible show because when we go to Blackpool, we always put on the most incredible and biggest show."

Mushtuk continued: "There will be two fantastic group routines, an amazing singer… I can't wait for people to see who and it will be a magical, magical moment. Because when we're in Blackpool, it always feels extremely special to be there."

Luba Mushtuk on Strictly Come Dancing. BBC/Ray Burmiston

It has now been announced that 2022 Eurovision runner-up Sam Ryder will be performing during the results show on Sunday.

Mushtuk has been a professional dancer on the show since 2018, and has previously been paired with celebrities such as James Cracknell and Jason Bell. She was not partnered up for this year's season and is credited as a support dancer.

The songs and dances set to feature in this week's show include a Quickstep to Valerie by Mark Ronson and Amy Winehouse, a Samba to Hugh Jackman's I Go to Rio and a Jive to Barry Manilow's Bandstand Boogie.

More like this

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The competition is seriously hotting up now we're into Week 9, with fan favourite Tony Adams leaving the show last week due to injury. Meanwhile, current favourites still in the running to lift the Glitterball trophy include Hamza Yassin, Helen Skelton and Will Mellor.

Additional reporting by Lauren Morris.

Strictly Come Dancing's Blackpool Special airs on Saturday 19th November at 7:45pm on BBC One, with the results show airing on Sunday 20th November at 7:20pm.

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Entertainment hub for the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.