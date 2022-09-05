Strictly 2022 reveals first look at full professional line-up

The majority of the professional line-up was previously revealed in March of this year , while the new additions were announced in July , but this is the first glimpse we've had of them all dressed up to the nines and ready to get back on that dance floor.

The launch of Strictly Come Dancing 2022 is just around the corner, and now that the full line-up of celebrities for this season has been revealed, we've been given our first look at this year's professionals .

Three new images have been revealed - one of the full group, one of the male professional dancers and one of the female professional dancers.

These images arrive as we are set to get our first look at the new season in the show's first trailer of the year, which will be revealed tonight.

The Strictly Come Dancing 2022 male professional dancers. BBC/Guy Levy

The male line-up for this year consists of Kai Widdrington, Nikita Kuzmin, Cameron Lombard, Giovanni Pernice, Gorka Marquez, Graziano Di Prima, Johannes Radebe and Neil Jones, along with newcomers Vito Coppola and Carlos Gu.

Meanwhile, the female line-up is made up of Amy Dowden, Dianne Buswell, Karen Hauer, Nancy Xu, Nadiya Bychkova, Katya Jones, Jowita Przystał and Luba Mushtuk, alongside new additions Lauren Oakley and Michelle Tsiakkas.

The Strictly Come Dancing 2022 female professional dancers. BBC/Guy Levy

It was previously revealed that the upcoming season's new professionals will make their debut in a special performance later this month, which is set to be a cinematic routine also featuring the returning cast.

The dancers' pairings with the celebrities will also be revealed later this month, with the line-up including: Helen Skelton, Will Mellor, Kym Marsh, Kaye Adams, Richie Anderson, Jayde Adams, Ellie Simmonds, Tyler West, Matt Goss, Ellie Taylor, Molly Rainford, Tony Adams, Fleur East, Hamza Yassin and James Bye.

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 begins on Saturday 17th September on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Want something else to watch? Check out our full TV Guide or visit our Entertainment hub for the latest news.

