One episode of The Chase has remained on the schedules during the tournament, with that set to air this evening (Tuesday 22nd November) at 5pm on ITV1.

Popular ITV quiz show The Chase has been removed from TV schedules for the foreseeable future, in order to make way for coverage of the World Cup.

The Chase isn't the only programme to be affected by the Qatar World Cup, with ITV News at 6 and Emmerdale and Coronation Street all being moved around the schedules.

Meanwhile, on the BBC, the Strictly Come Dancing quarter-finals have been moved from a Saturday to a Friday, after one of the 'Round of 16' World Cup matches has been pencilled in for 7pm (GMT) on Saturday 3rd December.

Bradley Walsh on The Chase. ITV

Earlier this year, ITV aired a new season of The Chase spin-off Beat the Chasers, with Australian quizzer Issa Schultz filling in for Anne 'The Governess' Hegerty after she tested positive for Covid.

At the time of the season airing, Mark 'The Beast' Labbett admitted to RadioTimes.com in an exclusive interview that he "definitely" prefers the regular version of The Chase.

He said: "Beat the Chasers, perhaps it's the control freak in me, but there's very little we can do about it because the producers get to pick who the Chasers are, what times are being offered, what amounts of money.

"Sometimes you're just going, 'Oh, thanks mate.' It's a handicap game and I get that but suddenly that's a pretty big handicap we've got to try and chase down. The regular Chase, you pretty much know where you are with it."

The Chase airs tonight at 5pm on ITV1.

