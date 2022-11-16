The Three Lions boast a decent record at major tournaments in recent years having reached the semi-finals at the last World Cup in Russia and the final of Euro 2020.

England head to Qatar bidding to land the World Cup for the second time in their history.

Qualification was a breeze for England, who racked up eight wins from 10 matches to book their spot at the first ever winter World Cup, but they aren't in the best form having been relegated from the top tier of the UEFA Nations League earlier this year.

Having been pitched into Group B alongside Iran, the USA and Wales, expectations are high that Gareth Southgate's team can go deep into the World Cup once again.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about England at the FIFA World Cup 2022.

England fixtures at World Cup 2022

Monday 21st November

England v Iran (1pm) BBC One

Friday 25th November

England v USA (7pm) ITV

Tuesday 29th November

Wales v England (7pm) ITV

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

England World Cup group

England are placed in World Cup Group B for the 2022 tournament. They are the 'Pot 1' entrants to the group, top seeds of the four teams involved.

They are joined by home nations rivals Wales, the USA and Iran in a spicy cohort of teams.

England squad

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford (Everton), Nick Pope (Newcastle), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)

Defenders: Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), Eric Dier (Tottenham), John Stones (Manchester City), Kyle Walker (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle), Conor Coady (Everton), Ben White (Arsenal), Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Declan Rice (West Ham), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City)

Forwards: James Maddison (Leicester), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Harry Kane (Tottenham), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Raheem Sterling (Chelsea), Callum Wilson (Newcastle), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)

England manager

Gareth Southgate takes charge of England at a major tournament for the third time and is looking to become the second manager to lead the Three Lions to World Cup glory.

The 52-year-old has been in charge since 2016 and boasts an impressive win rate in excess of 60 per cent, although he heads to Qatar with the pressure building and critics sniping following England's dismal performance in the UEFA Nations League.

How to watch England at the World Cup

Every game will be shown live across the BBC and ITV, with each of their main TV channels broadcasting every match live for free.

Games will also be available to watch on BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub so you don't have to miss a moment, even on the move.

One of England's group games will be shown on BBC One, and two are on ITV. The knockout rounds – should England get there – will be split between the broadcasters.

