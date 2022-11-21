Episodes of Emmerdale and Coronation Street that are due to air this week are currently streaming on ITVX so fans won't miss out on the soaps if they happen to be replaced by football fixtures.

With the FIFA World Cup now underway and matches regularly airing across the main channels, we can expect a few schedule changes over the next month – however, soap fans needn't fret.

"As the World Cup kicks off, catch all of this week's episodes now!" ITVX has written on both pages for Coronation Street and Emmerdale, where all the episodes up to Sunday 27th November are available to watch.

Meanwhile, ITV has posted its soap schedule for this week over on Twitter, with Emmerdale set to air from 7pm until 8pm on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday before a 6pm start on Sunday, with Coronation Street airing an hour later on Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday.

As for the residents of Walford, EastEnders is set to air tonight at 7:30pm on BBC One, however the soap will be moving to BBC Two for the rest of the week and each episode will be available to stream on BBC iPlayer "most mornings at 6am".

"We'll post every Monday with an update, to keep you in the loop," the BBC said in a tweet. "But let's all keep the #EastEnders socials as spoiler free as possible!"

The World Cup began yesterday in Qatar, with England currently taking on Iran in the team's first match over on BBC One.

Later today, Senegal is taking on the Netherlands on ITV before USA v Wales at 7pm, which has resulted in tonight's episode of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! being pushed back in the TV schedules.

The England team are also expected to face the USA on Friday 25th November after Wales plays Iran in the morning.

