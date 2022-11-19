Robert Page's side are not just here to make up the numbers either. They will feel they have an excellent chance of reaching the knockout stages and that they have the players to cause anyone issues should they make it that far.

64 years of waiting is nearly over. Wales begin their first World Cup campaign since 1958 on Monday evening as they face USA in their Group B opener.

England on Tuesday 29th November is, of course, the big one but as Iran are the fourth side in the group, a victory over USA would be a major step toward qualification.

The importance of making a strong start will not be lost on Monday's opponents either. Having missed out on qualification in 2018, Gregg Berhalter's team will be determined to make an impact in Qatar and show they're a rising power in the international game.

The feeling amongst many fans is that this is their golden generation, the strongest group of players they have ever sent to a major tournament, and it's clear to see why – their squad is littered with players from top European leagues and young exciting talents.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch USA v Wales on TV and online.

When is USA v Wales?

USA v Wales will take place on Monday 21st November 2022.

USA v Wales kick-off time

USA v Wales will kick off at 7pm.

What TV channel is USA v Wales on?

USA v Wales will be shown live on ITV with live coverage from 6:05pm.

How to live stream USA v Wales online

You can also live stream the USA v Wales game online via ITV Hub.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Who is the USA v Wales referee?

The referee for USA v Wales has yet to be announced.

USA v Wales odds

USA v Wales prediction

