The former missed out in 2018 after a nightmarish qualification slip-up and arrive with a golden generation of talent that are keen to show the world that they should be taken seriously.

The weight of expectation hangs heavy on both USA and Wales ahead of their 2022 World Cup opener on Monday.

For Wales, the wait has been a little longer. Robert Page leads the first Welsh squad to play in a World Cup since 1958 in what could be the last tournament they're able to call on their great talisman Gareth Bale.

England are the favourites to progress from Group A but USA, Wales, and Iran will all fancy their chances of making it to the knockout stages, which makes Monday evening's game vital to the hopes of both sides.

When is USA v Wales?

USA v Wales will kick off at 7pm on Monday 21st November 2022.

USA v Wales team news

USA predicted line-up: Turner; Yedlin, Ream, Zimmerman, Robinson; McKennie, Adams, Musah; Weah, Ferreira, Pulisic

Wales predicted line-up: Hennessey; Ampadu, Rodon, Davies; Roberts, Allen, Ramsey, Williams; Bale, Moore, James

USA v Wales prediction

History aside, Monday's game should be an enthralling contest between a high-intensity USA side that will look to press high to force mistakes and a Wales team that are happy to soak up pressure and strike in transition.

There will be no shortage of athleticism in the 4-3-3 that Gregg Berhalter will likely name but though they have eye-catching wide players like Christian Pulisic, Gio Reyna, and Timothy Weah, their issue is going to be putting the ball in the net due to their lack of a consistent number nine.

The likes of Josh Sergant and Jesus Fereira have scored goals in the Championship and the MLS respectively this season but doing so at a World Cup is another thing entirely.

We can expect Page to stick to the 3-4-3 system that got Wales to the tournament and to look to be defensively solid – with their damage likely to be done on the break or from set pieces.

Though Bale, Aaron Ramsey, Dan James, and Kieffer Moore may be the players that worry USA fans the most, it shouldn't be underestimated how important the presence of midfielder Joe Allen would be. The 32-year-old dictates play for Wales and is optimistic that he will be fit for Monday evening's opener.

A draw may not be the World Cup return that either team are dreaming of but it will do their hopes of making the knockout stages no harm at all.

Our prediction: USA 1-1 Wales (11/2 at bet365)

