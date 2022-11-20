The pair are seen as the two favourites in the group but hosts Qatar and Ecuador, who believe they have a golden generation coming through, will be gunning to cause an upset.

Group A's two biggest hitters, Netherlands and Senegal, meet in one of three matches on Monday as the 2022 World Cup really picks up pace.

Netherlands have been underachieving at major tournaments for some time – having failed to qualify for either Russia 2018 World Cup or France 2016 and been knocked out in the round of 16 at last summer's Euros – but Louis van Gaal's squad look strong this time around.

The experienced manager led Oranje to the semi-finals of the World Cup in 2014 and will be confident he can emulate that success with the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Matthijs de Ligt, Frenkie de Jong, Memphis Depay, and rising star Cody Gakpo to call upon.

Monday's game should be a good indicator of just how strong they are because many have earmarked Senegal as one of the tournament's dark horses.

The reigning Africa Cup of Nations champions have some frightening talent in their ranks, including Sadio Mane, Kalidou Koulibaly, and Ismaila Sarr, and could quickly establish themselves as a favourite amongst the neutrals.

But Mane, their talisman, is set to miss their opener with an injury and there are question marks over whether they can cope without him.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Senegal v Netherlands on TV and online.

When is Senegal v Netherlands?

Senegal v Netherlands will take place on Monday 21st November 2022.

Senegal v Netherlands kick-off time

Senegal v Netherlands will kick off at 4pm.

What TV channel is Senegal v Netherlands on?

Senegal v Netherlands will be shown live on ITV with live coverage from 3pm.

How to live stream Senegal v Netherlands online

You can also live stream the Senegal v Netherlands game online via ITV Hub.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Who is the Senegal v Netherlands referee?

The referee for Senegal v Netherlands has yet to be announced.

Senegal v Netherlands odds

Senegal v Netherlands prediction

