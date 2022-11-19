The Dutch may be the favourites in this group but they will take nothing for granted after disappointing in Euro 2020 and failing to qualify for the two major tournaments prior to that.

Netherlands and Senegal face off in the second game in Group A both knowing that a victory would be a significant step towards qualification for the knockout stages.

Confidence is high for Senegal heading into the tournament after they secured a first Africa Cup of Nations victory at the start of the year but news that talisman Sadio Mane is set to miss the opener is a serious blow.

Both teams know that their two easier games should still be to come – with Ecuador and hosts Qatar the other sides that make up Group A – but with hopes and expectations high, neither Senegal nor Netherlands will want to start their tournament in defeat.

When is Senegal v Netherlands?

Senegal v Netherlands will kick off at 4pm on Monday 21st November 2022.

Senegal v Netherlands team news

Senegal predicted line-up: E. Mendy; Ballo-Toure, Koulibaly, Diallo, Sabaly; N. Mendy, Gueye, Kouyate; Ndiaye, Dia, Sarr

Netherlands predicted line-up: Pasveer; de Vrij, de Ligt, van Dijk; Dumfries, de Roon, de Jong, Berguis, Blind; Gakpo, Depay

Senegal v Netherlands prediction

Senegal's AFCON triumph was built on defensive resolve so even without Mane, Netherlands should expect to have their work cut out for them in the opener.

That said, with the Teranga Lions' star man missing, the Dutch will be the clear favourites for Monday's game and to finish top of Group A.

Van Gaal's side will be keen to show that this is indeed a new era and that previous disappointments have been put behind them so a strong start is to be expected.

A backline of van Dijk, de Ligt, and de Vrij will provide real stability at the back but 39-year-old goalkeeper Remko Pasveer, who lacks international experience, looks likely to get the nod and could be shaky early on.

Our prediction: Senegal 0-2 Netherlands (13/2 at bet365)

