The broadcaster will be showing World Cup coverage from 3pm this afternoon, with Senegal taking on the Netherlands at 4pm before USA vs Wales at 7pm.

We'll be heading back into the Jungle slightly later tonight, with ITV rescheduling I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! to avoid a clash with the FIFA World Cup .

I'm a Celebrity is set to air at 9:15pm, 15 minutes later than usual, with the episode expected to finish at 10:30pm.

The FIFA World Cup. Getty Images

Ant and Dec announced the later start time at the end of last night's episode, during which viewers said goodbye to the second celebrity to leave the competition – Scarlette Douglas.

She followed newsreader and TV presenter Charlene White who was the first to leave the Jungle during Friday night's show, while the public will be voting to save their favourite celebrities from the third elimination in tonight's episode.

Tonight's schedule change isn't the first time I'm a Celebrity has been moved to accommodate the World Cup this year, with the 2022 season starting earlier than usual this month to avoid clashing with the football tournament, which began last night in Qatar.

With this week marking the campmates' third in the Jungle, there are just nine celebrities left on the show – however, it's Hollyoaks star Owen Warner who'll be taking on tonight's Bushtucker Trial as the Boiling Point challenge returns.

Chris Moyles was the last person to attempt Boiling Point, being doused in bugs as he tried to find miniature wrenches to unscrew stars from the wall, however he only managed to bag one star for camp.

Meanwhile in the world of football, the England team is set to play their first match this afternoon, taking on Iran in their Group B campaign over on BBC One.

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! continues on ITV tonight at 9:15pm.

