The pressure is on Gareth Southgate and his squad to succeed out in Qatar after going close at Russia 2018 and Euro 2020 but their preparations for the tournament have been far from ideal.

The 2022 World Cup is finally here and England kick things off against Iran in the Group B opener on Monday.

A tough Nations League campaign across the summer and autumn means England's last competitive win came in last year's tournament – a record they'll be hoping to put right on Monday.

It may not be a group of death but Iran, USA, and Wales will all fancy their chances of reaching the knockout stages, which makes a strong start vital for the Three Lions.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch England v Iran on TV and online.

When is England v Iran?

England v Iran will kick off at 1pm on Monday 21st November 2022.

England v Iran team news

England predicted line-up: Pickford; White, Stones, Maguire; Tripper, Bellingham, Rice, Shaw; Saka, Kane, Sterling

Iran predicted line-up: Beiranvand; Moharrami, Kanaani, Hosseini, Hajsafi; Ezatolahi, Amiri, Ansarifard; Jahanbakhsh, Taremi, Azmoun

England v Iran prediction

All the pressure will be on Southgate's side in the Group B opener, which will certainly suit their opponents on Sunday.

Carlos Queiroz's team are defensively structured and well-drilled so England may have to be patient as they look to find a breakthrough and the strength of their bench could prove vital.

That's not to say that Iran don't hold a threat of their own. The game could come too early for Kyle Walker but John Stones, Harry Maguire, and Ben White (assuming they get the nod) will be tested by Team Melli's front three of Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Sardar Azmoun and Mehdi Taremi, who can be particularly dangerous in transition.

It just wouldn't be England in a major tournament if they didn't make things a bit difficult for themselves initially but come through at the last.

Our prediction: England 2-1 Iran (10/1 at bet365)

