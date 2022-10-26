The start date is slightly earlier than usual, with the show having been brought forward in order to avoid a clash with the 2022 FIFA World Cup – which kicks off in Qatar on Sunday 20th November.

ITV has confirmed that the 2022 season of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! will begin on Sunday 6th November at 9pm.

The new run will mark the long-running reality show's big return to Australia, after it was forced to relocate to Gwrych Castle in Wales for the last two years as a result of travel restrictions brought on by the COVID pandemic.

Ant and Dec will once again return as hosts, while this year's I'm a Celebrity line-up is set to be unveiled in due course.

The likes of former England rugby star Mike Tindall, legendary singer-songwriter Boy George and popular comedian Seann Walsh have all been heavily tipped to be heading down under.

Meanwhile, other names rumoured to be joining the camp include Love Island's Olivia Attwood and Loose Women panelist Charlene White.

A trailer for the new season was launched last week, showing Ant and Dec returning to the jungle in a helicopter before a narrator teases: "I'm a Celebrity... returns to the jungle this November."

