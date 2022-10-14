On Friday 14th October, ITV released the official trailer for the 2022 season, showing the presenting duo heading back to camp Down Under.

Ant and Dec are heading back to the Australian jungle for season 22 of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

As the pair sit in a helicopter, Ant can be seen throwing their bags out of the open doorway, at which point Dec asks frantically: "Where's the luggage going?"

"It's meeting us there!" Ant replies.

"Where?" Dec then asks, as Ant straps on his gear and gets ready to jump out of the plane.

"Remember wherever I go, you have to go!" Ant quips before throwing Dec some papers with the words: "Ant & Dec Always Together Contract."

In the next scene, Dec can be seen flying out of the plane as he passes some of their luggage in the air, one of which is a sealed tub labelled Kangaroo Testicles.

The pair then release their parachutes to reveal the words: "We're back!" as the narrator adds: "I'm a Celebrity... returns to the jungle this November."

The full trailer will debut on air for the first time this evening at 7:24pm on ITV, but you can watch the clip below:

ITV previously confirmed that the show would be returning to Australia after two years in Wales's Gwrych Castle, following the COVID pandemic.

"Returning to its home in Australia after a two-year break, our celebrities will leave their plush pads and luxuries far behind as they spend up to three weeks taking on the Australian jungle with a whole host of surprises created for them," a spokesperson said.

ITV revealed earlier this year that it hoped to return to Australia for the upcoming season, with Dec telling The One Show: "We love Wales but you know, Australia is its home and we’d like to get back there if we can."

While the cast for season 22 hasn't been revealed just yet, there's been lots of rumours about who might be part of the I'm a Celebrity 2022 line-up, from Mike Tindall to former Strictly pro Oti Mabuse.

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! will return to ITV in November. Find something to watch with our TV Guide or visit our Entertainment hub for all the latest news.

