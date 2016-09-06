Injuries in training for Strictly Come Dancing aren't uncommon what with all of that flinging each other about, but Ed Balls has gone one step further and managed to bash his face while simply promoting the dancing show.

The former MP was at the Guardian office to talk all things sparkly and was "smacked in the face" by an automatic glass door, leaving with a nasty cut on his face.

https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fedballs%2Fposts%2F1646247479023078%3A0&width=500

Who knows though, maybe this will be the year the glitterball gets lifted for some epic dad dancing.

Strictly Come Dancing 2016: meet the contestants

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC1 later this month

