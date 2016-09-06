Ed Balls smacked his face on a door while promoting Strictly Come Dancing
The former MP managed to injure himself while nowhere near the dance floor
Published: Tuesday, 6 September 2016 at 9:40 am
Injuries in training for Strictly Come Dancing aren't uncommon what with all of that flinging each other about, but Ed Balls has gone one step further and managed to bash his face while simply promoting the dancing show.
Advertisement
The former MP was at the Guardian office to talk all things sparkly and was "smacked in the face" by an automatic glass door, leaving with a nasty cut on his face.
https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fedballs%2Fposts%2F1646247479023078%3A0&width=500
Who knows though, maybe this will be the year the glitterball gets lifted for some epic dad dancing.
Strictly Come Dancing 2016: meet the contestants
More like this
Advertisement
Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC1 later this month
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement