Strictly Come Dancing 2021 live: All the action from Week Two as it happens

Remarkably, another week has passed and it’s time for the second live Strictly Come Dancing show!

It’s been a busy seven days in the world of entertainment (hello, Squid Game), and it goes without saying it has been eventful in the Strictly world, too.

Tom Fletcher tested positive for COVID so he will unfortunately miss tonight’s show – but he’s allowed to come back next week.

But, the show must go on, and it’s time for the Strictly Come Dancing 2021 line-up to show a different side to their moves this week as they switch to either Latin or Ballroom, depending on what they did in Week One.

The scores from tonight will combine with last week’s so it really is all to play for.

So, without further ado, join us for the second live blog of Strictly season on RadioTimes.com for all the action from the floor!

7:45pm

Expecting huge scores from this one… and it is! An eight, eight, eight and seven for them, making a total of 31 and a combined total of 61. Massive!

How will Week One leaderboard champs AJ and Kai retaliate?

7:43pm

“Tremendous!” says Anton, and I have to agree. Even Craig chirped up for this one, saying he loved the punch of it all.

It must have been a good ‘un.

7:40pm

Solo starts for Johnannes who are certainly feeling the rhythm before taking hold for a near-perfect routine. These two are serious competitors and are out to win!

Brilliant, just brilliant!

7:35pm

A mixed bag of scores for Greg, with a three, six, seven and seven, making 23, and a total of 47.

On to John and Johannes!

7:30pm

Greg and Karen are doing the first Couple’s Choice of the series, with a routine dedicated to his late sister. It’s a powerful routine with lots of joy to celebrate a clearly-loved member of the family.

Definitely the best performance of the night.

7:27pm

Aww, Corrie’s Rob Mallard is in the audience for a little Sinead and Daniel reunion. I’m not crying, you are.

On to the scores, a four, six, five and six making 21 and a combined total of 43.

7:25pm

Shirley spotted a couple of mistakes in Katie’s performance, but Anton was quick to praise her acting.

Sadly Craig said he “didn’t like it” – Mr Mean is back!

7:21pm

Gorka and Katie dancing to Good For You by Olivia Rodrigo. Great, so I’ll have that song in my head for another week then.

7:20pm

The scores are in… four, five, five and five making 19. Ouch.

A total of 49 for Adam and Katya – they’ll be back!

7:15pm

Motsi thought Adam had a bit of a “panic” in the Quickstep – who wouldn’t moving at that pace? – while Shirley praised his competitiveness, saying he “won’t go down easy”.

Did I watch a different dance? I thought it was fab!

7:13pm

Ooh, a themed dance on the train for Adam. And a positively gorgeous two-piece for Katya. I’m in.

Does the A in Adam stand for “A* posture”?

7:10pm

A three, five, five and five for Nina and Neil with a score of 18, making a combined score of 42.

On to Adam and Katya!

7:07pm

Wow! A Tango from Nina who positively owned that ballroom.

Anton did pick out a couple of mistakes, and offered some constructive line guidance while Motsi pointed out how well Nina characterised the dance.

For Craig, it ‘wasn’t her dance’… I loved it, Nina!

7:04pm

Up next, is Nina and Neil, who I have to say were exceptional last week. Can they keep up the high scores? Only time (and a Tango) will tell…

7:02pm

Oh, Alan Carr bringing us all the Strictly Come Dancing vote information.

(How good would Alan be on Strictly?!)

7:01pm

And the scores are in: seven, eight, eight and seven, making a great 30, and a combined total of 59.

I’m pretty sure we’ll be seeing you next week, Rhys.

7:00pm

Hard relate.

Me watching Rhys everytime he performs wondering how he has so much energy #Strictly pic.twitter.com/otv36so6QV — Georgia (@GeorgiaEH17) October 2, 2021

6:59pm

Rhys has the moves! Smooth and sophisticated… a great start!

Shirley Ballas thought it was a performance worthy of the West End and Anton du Beke loved the Motown callbacks.

Ouch, less enthusiastic comments from Craig who thought it was a bit stiff…

6:53pm

First up is lovely Rhys and lovely Nancy. Did I mention they’re lovely? Lovely.

They came fourth last week with their efforts and I’m expecting big things from this Cha Cha…

6:51pm

Wait, was that Dan Walker in a gladiator outfit? Only on Strictly.

6:50pm

Oh some lovely Bond-esque looks for tonight’s panel from the judges – if you didn’t know, No Time To Die was finally released. Though demure, no expense spared on the glitz!

6:45pm

Aaaand we’re off! Grab those snacks, people, we’re in for another brilliant show.

By the way, don’t miss the return of Blankety Blank on straight afterwards – if you watched the Christmas special with Bradley Walsh, you’ll know just how much fun we’re in for. Saturday nights don’t come better than this.

How Blankety Blank’s theme tune became TV’s most iconic gameshow song

6:40pm

Are you ready? Here’s your five minute warning for tonight’s show. To give you a hint of what you’ve got to look forward to, here are the Strictly songs and dances for Week Two!

6:30pm

We’re back with another live blog for tonight’s Strictly Come Dancing! Who will score tonight’s top score? Who will find themselves in danger? It’s all to play for as we gear up for another eventful evening in the ballroom.

Tonight, it’s really all to play for as the first contestant will go home in tomorrow’s results’ show.

Check out our Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard to remind yourself on who came where!

