Strictly Come Dancing 2021 live: All the action from Week Two as it happens
Remarkably, another week has passed and it’s time for the second live Strictly Come Dancing show!
It’s been a busy seven days in the world of entertainment (hello, Squid Game), and it goes without saying it has been eventful in the Strictly world, too.
Tom Fletcher tested positive for COVID so he will unfortunately miss tonight’s show – but he’s allowed to come back next week.
But, the show must go on, and it’s time for the Strictly Come Dancing 2021 line-up to show a different side to their moves this week as they switch to either Latin or Ballroom, depending on what they did in Week One.
The scores from tonight will combine with last week’s so it really is all to play for.
So, without further ado, join us for the second live blog of Strictly season on RadioTimes.com for all the action from the floor!
7:45pm
Expecting huge scores from this one… and it is! An eight, eight, eight and seven for them, making a total of 31 and a combined total of 61. Massive!
How will Week One leaderboard champs AJ and Kai retaliate?
7:43pm
“Tremendous!” says Anton, and I have to agree. Even Craig chirped up for this one, saying he loved the punch of it all.
It must have been a good ‘un.
7:40pm
Solo starts for Johnannes who are certainly feeling the rhythm before taking hold for a near-perfect routine. These two are serious competitors and are out to win!
Brilliant, just brilliant!
7:35pm
A mixed bag of scores for Greg, with a three, six, seven and seven, making 23, and a total of 47.
On to John and Johannes!
7:30pm
Greg and Karen are doing the first Couple’s Choice of the series, with a routine dedicated to his late sister. It’s a powerful routine with lots of joy to celebrate a clearly-loved member of the family.
Definitely the best performance of the night.
7:27pm
Aww, Corrie’s Rob Mallard is in the audience for a little Sinead and Daniel reunion. I’m not crying, you are.
On to the scores, a four, six, five and six making 21 and a combined total of 43.
7:25pm
Shirley spotted a couple of mistakes in Katie’s performance, but Anton was quick to praise her acting.
Sadly Craig said he “didn’t like it” – Mr Mean is back!
7:21pm
Gorka and Katie dancing to Good For You by Olivia Rodrigo. Great, so I’ll have that song in my head for another week then.
7:20pm
The scores are in… four, five, five and five making 19. Ouch.
A total of 49 for Adam and Katya – they’ll be back!
7:15pm
Motsi thought Adam had a bit of a “panic” in the Quickstep – who wouldn’t moving at that pace? – while Shirley praised his competitiveness, saying he “won’t go down easy”.
Did I watch a different dance? I thought it was fab!
7:13pm
Ooh, a themed dance on the train for Adam. And a positively gorgeous two-piece for Katya. I’m in.
Does the A in Adam stand for “A* posture”?
7:10pm
A three, five, five and five for Nina and Neil with a score of 18, making a combined score of 42.
On to Adam and Katya!
7:07pm
Wow! A Tango from Nina who positively owned that ballroom.
Anton did pick out a couple of mistakes, and offered some constructive line guidance while Motsi pointed out how well Nina characterised the dance.
For Craig, it ‘wasn’t her dance’… I loved it, Nina!
7:04pm
Up next, is Nina and Neil, who I have to say were exceptional last week. Can they keep up the high scores? Only time (and a Tango) will tell…
7:02pm
Oh, Alan Carr bringing us all the Strictly Come Dancing vote information.
(How good would Alan be on Strictly?!)
7:01pm
And the scores are in: seven, eight, eight and seven, making a great 30, and a combined total of 59.
I’m pretty sure we’ll be seeing you next week, Rhys.
7:00pm
Hard relate.
Me watching Rhys everytime he performs wondering how he has so much energy #Strictly pic.twitter.com/otv36so6QV— Georgia (@GeorgiaEH17) October 2, 2021
6:59pm
Rhys has the moves! Smooth and sophisticated… a great start!
Shirley Ballas thought it was a performance worthy of the West End and Anton du Beke loved the Motown callbacks.
Ouch, less enthusiastic comments from Craig who thought it was a bit stiff…
6:53pm
First up is lovely Rhys and lovely Nancy. Did I mention they’re lovely? Lovely.
They came fourth last week with their efforts and I’m expecting big things from this Cha Cha…
6:51pm
Wait, was that Dan Walker in a gladiator outfit? Only on Strictly.
6:50pm
Oh some lovely Bond-esque looks for tonight’s panel from the judges – if you didn’t know, No Time To Die was finally released. Though demure, no expense spared on the glitz!
6:45pm
Aaaand we’re off! Grab those snacks, people, we’re in for another brilliant show.
By the way, don’t miss the return of Blankety Blank on straight afterwards – if you watched the Christmas special with Bradley Walsh, you’ll know just how much fun we’re in for. Saturday nights don’t come better than this.
6:40pm
Are you ready? Here’s your five minute warning for tonight’s show. To give you a hint of what you’ve got to look forward to, here are the Strictly songs and dances for Week Two!
- John Whaite and Johannes Radebe – Cha Cha to Starstuck by Years & Years
- Robert Webb and Diane Buswell – Tango to La Cumparsita by Machiko Ozawa
- AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington – Foxtrot to Tears Dry On Their Own by Amy Winehouse
- Rhys Stephenson and Nancy Xu – Cha Cha to Reach Out, I’ll Be There by Human Nature
- Sara Davies and Aljaz Skorjanec – Foxtrot to Dream A Little Dream Of Me by Cass Elliot
- Katie McGlynn and Gorka Marquez – Jive to Good For You by Olivia Rodrigo
- Dan Walker and Nadiya Bychkova – Paso Doble to Giant by Calvin Harris and Rag N Boneman
- Tilly Ramsay and Nikita Kuzmin – Charleston to Yes Sir! That’s My Baby by Firehouse Five Plus Two
- Greg Wise and Karen Hauer – Couples’ Choice to If You Could Read My Mind by Ultra Naté, Amber, Jocelyn Enrique
- Nina Wadia and Neil Jones – Tango to Would I Lie To You? by Eurythmics
- Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice – Salsa to Cuba by The Gibson Brothers
- Adam Peaty and Katya Jones – Quickstep to Are You Gonna Be My Girl by Jet
- Judi Love and Graziano Di Prima – Samba to Get Busy by Sean Paul
- Ugo Monye and Oti Mabuse – Quickstep to Bring Me Sunshine by The Jive Aces
6:30pm
We’re back with another live blog for tonight’s Strictly Come Dancing! Who will score tonight’s top score? Who will find themselves in danger? It’s all to play for as we gear up for another eventful evening in the ballroom.
Tonight, it’s really all to play for as the first contestant will go home in tomorrow’s results’ show.
