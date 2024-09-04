The high-energy clip saw the dancers – including the returning Amy Dowden – sporting some exceptionally colourful outfits and excitedly dancing to the Vengaboys hit We Like to Party! (The Vengabus), which is sure to get fans in the mood for the new season.

The routine seen in the trailer will also be part of a launch show dance that has been choreographed by Jason Gilkison and will be set to a medley which includes Baby Baby by Corona, Pump Up the Jam + Get Up (Before the Night Is Over) by Technotronic and Absolutely Everybody by Vanessa Amorosi.

Meanwhile, the launch show will feature a celebratory dance to welcome Dowden back to the ballroom, after she missed last year's run while she was being treated for breast cancer.

And as usual, the show will reveal which celebrity contestants will be paired with which professional dancers – always an exciting moment for fans.

Of course, the new run marks the show's 20th anniversary, so we have no doubt that Strictly will be pulling out all the stops to keep its loyal fan base entertained, with some surprises and special moments sure to be in store.

Famous faces competing for the Glitterball this year include JLS's JB Gill, opera singer Wynne Evans, comedian Chris McCausland and new wave singer Toyah Willcox, as well as Love Island alumnus Tasha Ghouri, EastEnders legend Jamie Borthwick and former England and Arsenal footballer Paul Merson.

They'll all be looking to follow in the footsteps of Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola, who were crowned winners in the 2023 grand final.

This year's run will be the most accessible season of Strictly ever, as it will include the option for live signing, which will be available on BBC iPlayer and through the red button.

Strictly Come Dancing will return to BBC One and BBC iPlayer on 14th September 2024.

